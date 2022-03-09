Hong Kong desperately trying to keep the “casedemic” alive with mandatory mass COVID testing that’s sure to create a “spike” in cases

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic would seem to be on its last legs throughout much of the world, except in Hong Kong where the government is launching another “wave” of testing to keep the “case” numbers as high as possible.

According to the South China Morning Post(SCMP), Hong Kong is planning to hold a “large-scale lockdown in second half of March” that will follow another round of aggressive and mandatory testing in the coming days.

Since we already know that PCR tests are fraudulent, the inevitable outcome of this testing drive will be another manufactured “casedemic.”

The SCMP is already calling all of this a “fifth wave” since it is fully known that the predetermined outcome will be many more false “positives.”

These false positives will of course do what they are intended to do: scare more people into believing that the Fauci Flu is still a threat and that masking and “vaccinating” are still necessary to mitigate that threat.

Hong Kong is on the verge of another lockdown

The government of Hong Kong wants to compress the testing period from a planned 15 or 21 days to just nine days. During that condensed window, all residents will be required to undergo three tests as part of the mass testing requirement.

“The mass testing is expected to start after the middle of this month, and a large-scale lockdown will be imposed during the period,” a source familiar with the matter is quoted as saying.

“We are still deliberating different scales of lockdown. Exemptions will be granted for personnel responsible for maintaining essential services.”

During the lockdown, Hong Kong’s stock market is expected to remain open. However, many other “non-essential” things such as workplaces are being asked to close during that time.

The only people exempt from the mass testing requirement are frontline medical staff, those who work in disciplined services, journalists and staff at care homes and financial institutions.

“Residents will be allowed [out] to buy food and medical supplies, but we are still considering different options, such as whether residents are only allowed to buy food in supermarkets or if takeaway is allowed,” a second source is quoted as saying.

“But the latter option would mean some restaurants may still need to open.”

Since the start of what the government of Hong Kong is also calling a fifth wave, an estimated 1.7 million people have “caught” COVID. This wave is expected to peak “in the coming week or so” with roughly 183,000 infections per day, though officials say that they have only been able to confirm about 35,000 infections per day so far.

Daily deaths are projected to peak around 156 per day in mid-March for a total of 4,546 by the end of April, assuming nothing major changes between now and then.

“Therefore, if compulsory universal testing (CUT) were to be implemented pursuant to the ‘dynamic zero COVID policy,’ it should be deployed towards mid- to late-April when case numbers are anticipated to already be at very low levels in order to maximize its utility in achieving true elimination, or ‘zero COVID,’” researchers say.

Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu basically admitted that a lockdown is coming for Hong Kong, though the details of it have not yet been announced.

“We absolutely understand that citizens are eager to know the details,” he said. “We also know that we must inform everyone ahead of time so that they can make preparations.”

“The government will definitely do our best in ensuring supplies of food and daily necessities, so everyone should not worry about it. At this moment, Hong Kong has sufficient supplies.”

