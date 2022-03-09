Maria Bartiromo blasts Moderna over allegations of patenting a genetic sequence derived from COVID three years prior to plandemic

In a recent segment, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo put Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on blast over allegations that his company filed a patent on a genetic sequence derived from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) a full three yearsbefore the plandemic was launched.

Scientists claim to have identified certain components of the Fauci Flu that match a genetic sequence patented by Moderna long before governments and the corporate-controlled media started fearmongering about a global “pandemic.”

“Now scientists find the virus contains a tiny chunk of DNA that matches a sequence patented by Moderna three years before the pandemic began – your reaction, Stephane, what can you tell us?” Bartiromo asked.

“My scientists are looking into those data to see how accurate they are or not,” Bancel responded.

“As I’ve said before, the hypothesis of an escape from a lab by an accident is possible because humans make mistakes. So, is it possible that the Wuhan lab in China was working on virus enhancement or gene modification, and then there was an accident where somebody was infected in the lab? It is possible.”

Not satisfied with that non-answer, Bartiromo asked it a second time, emphasizing that she was “struck by the line, ‘It matched a genetic sequence patented by Moderna for cancer research purposes.’”

“On the claim you just mentioned, scientists are analyzing to know if it’s real or not,” Bancel repeated as if reading from a script.

You can watch a clip from the segment below:

Moderna President get's called out on Fox for having the same genetic sequence patented 3 years before the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/JpN6JZjTVd — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) February 25, 2022

Is Moderna one of the architects of the global plandemic?

The discovery was made in the SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site, which is where gain-of-function tampering is now widely believed to have occurred in order to manufacture the bioweapon and make it transmissible to humans.

The chance that Moderna just coincidentally had in its possession and patented this same exact DNA sequence long before anyone had even heard of COVID is about one in three million, the international research team declared. In other words, it is pretty much an impossibility.

A paper on all this was published in the journal Frontiers in Virology, further revealing that COVID is the only known coronavirus of its kind to carry 12 unique letters allowing its spike protein to be activated by a common enzyme called furin.

The analysis determined that the original COVID genome shares a sequence of 19 specific letters with a genetic section owned by Moderna, which reportedly has a total of 3,300 nucleotides.

Records show that Moderna patented this sequence back in February 2016 as part of its cancer research division, just as Bartiromo explained.

“The patented sequence is part of a gene called MSH3 that is known to affect how damaged cells repair themselves in the body,” the DailyMail Online reported. “Scientists have highlighted this pathway as a potential target for new cancer treatments.”

Moderna, as you may recall, was hand-selected by former President Donald Trump to mass produce its mRNA injections under “Operation Warp Speed.” In just one year, the company, which prior to that had never produced a single successful product, raked in about $19 billion.

“It would be nice to have the names of all the major shareholders of Moderna,” someone commented in response to the news.

“How is it Moderna, over two years after they come up with a vaccine for a virus that has their patent in it, has to be told by someone else that their product is in the virus?” wrote someone else. “These people are such liars and the bureaucrats that lied for them and financed it should hang.”

More of the latest news about the Fauci Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Twitter.com

DailyMail.co.uk

CitizenFreePress.com

Related Posts