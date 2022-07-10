Green energy push to blame for coming wave of power outages across America

The entire country is at risk of blackouts this summer, say analysts. And the independent media is pointing to green energy as one of the culprits.
On July 4, Power the Future founder and executive director Daniel Turner told Fox News that a “huge energy shortage” is underway and that there is no place “that is truly safe.”
As fossil fuel plants get replaced with solar and wind farms, energy reliability declines. And that is the direction in which the United States has been going in recent years. (Related: The Wall Street Journal is also warning about nationwide blackouts.)
“The areas of the country I’d be most concerned about are the ones that already have inherent weaknesses,” Turner added.
“Texas, California, New Mexico, New York, all of New England. These are areas whose policies and political decisions have weakened their electric grid.”
Every place in the world where so-called “green” energy is replacing reliable fossil fuel energy has seen its electric grid weaken. Now, the entire country is at risk of an energy collapse because of the transition.
Are you ready for a dark winter?
While many Americans are used to hearing about periodic blackouts in places like California, they are not so aware of the fact that the Midwest, for instance, is now in similarly dire straits.
Rolling blackouts and brownouts are expected this summer in places like Illinois and Missouri – places where a decade ago you never would have thought would have an energy crisis.
“A recent generation capacity auction has revealed that the Midwest could fall short of needed generation capacity to serve the summer peak load under certain conditions,” announced the Southeastern Illinois Electric Cooperative in a recent letter.
“In the event that this happens, your Cooperative would be directed to disconnect a portion of the load in order to prevent an electric grid failure.”
Several electric carriers in Michigan sent out similar letters to their customers warning that they “need your help to keep the lights on in Michigan this summer and beyond,” to quote Thumb Electric Cooperative General Manager Dallas Braun.
“Electric reliability is at risk today and demand is projected to grow. As soon as this WEEK Michigan regulators are considering closing down more power plants in Michigan. Please join ME in telling them that reliability matters and that they shouldn’t prematurely close these plants.”
Michigan is expected to face power shortages this year as capacity shortfalls in both the north and central regions of the country, resulting in an increased risk of “temporary, controlled outages to preserve the integrity of the bulk electric system,” says JT Smith, executive director of the state’s Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).
MISO, which operates the power grid for about 42 million people in 15 central states, says it has never had to implement controlled power outages in Michigan. What is happening, in other words, is unprecedented in our nation’s history.
“Michigan is going down the same route that before it New Mexico has gone, California has gone,” Turner added during the Fox segment.
In the comment section, someone noted that once the power goes out, everyone who relies on electric cars and electric bicycles (e-bikes) to get around will no longer have transportation available to them – unless they have solar panels and it happens to be a sunny day.
“Just wait until they mandate that we all drive electric cars,” interjected another about the Orwellian future of electric vehicles.
“The problem is that this is exactly what they want. It is not about green energy or the environment, it is about having total control over us!”
