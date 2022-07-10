Black market for body parts exists in America… funeral home operator just charged in criminal scheme

Organic, Plant-Based ZincA black market for human body parts exists in America. A Colorado funeral home was able to traffic body parts for nearly a decade. From 2009 to 2018, Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch operated a “nonprofit organization” called the Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation. Now these operators are being charged in a federal court with mail fraud, illegally trafficking body parts and giving clients fake ashes.

Families who sought cremation services from Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation would receive fake ashes, as their loved ones were dissected and sold limb-for-limb through backdoor, mail-in Donor Services. Families who did consent to organ donation were also lied to, as the funeral home sold more body parts than what the families consented to.

Funeral home gave out fake ashes while selling body parts on the black market

Megan Hess and Shirley Koch offered cremation services to families for $1,000 or more. However, many of the cremations never occurred and families were given concrete mixes or ashes taken from other incinerated bodies. Behind closed doors, Hess and her mother picked apart the dead bodies in search of viable organs and limbs. After procuring the body parts, Hess and Koch would offer the limbs to third parties on the black market. Many of these third parties included medical research, surgical training and other educational outlets. There is communications evidence that Hess and her mother may have worked with hospice wards to identify specific organs that buyers demanded.

Hess and her mother were arrested in 2020 on six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials. Hess has only plead guilty to mail fraud. Several of the charges have been dropped as part of a new plea deal. Hess now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in a federal penitentiary, but she is realistically looking at 12 to 15 years, according to prosecutors.

Hess admitted in court that she and her mother defrauded at least a dozen families who paid to cremate their deceased loved ones. Authorities also accused the sinister duo of shipping bodies that tested positive for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV. Some of the body parts they shipped through the mail were procured from people who died of infectious diseases. According to an investigation, Hess and Koch falsely advertised that these body parts were “disease-free” when they offered them to buyers. Additionally, one of Hess’s former employees came forward and accused her of extracting gold teeth from one skull and selling them for $40,000.

Organ trafficking industry depends on the strategic brain death diagnosis of organ donors

According to communications evidence, Hess would also meet with medical professionals in hospice wards to identify potential organ donors. In a 2014 conversation with a potential body part buyer, Hess wrote that she was “meeting with hospice on the 4th” and that they would be “opening the floodgates of donors.”

Hess said, “They have four or five deaths a day. Get ready!!!!” She offered a deal to the prospective buyer. “How about a deal on full embalmed spines … $950?” she wrote.

These communications should open up a full investigation into practices at the hospice ward. If the demand for specific organs is so great and there are high-paying clients, then getting a brain death diagnosis could become a critical step in the body parts trafficking operation. Once a brain death diagnosis is obtained on an organ donor, the family is legally obligated to give their loved one over to organ procurement (albeit religious exemptions are available in most states).

Once a brain death diagnosis is secured, the organs are then harvested in a timely manner. The controversy behind the brain death diagnosis fuels speculation that there is a covert, legal body part trafficking operation happening right within the US medical system, with demand for organs growing worldwide. With this funeral home in Colorado helping facilitate the process, it becomes apparent that there is a very real and sinister body parts industry preying on organ donors and unsuspecting victims alike.

For more on this topic, check out OrganHarvesting.News.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

NBCNews.com

NYPost.com

HopkinsMedicine.org

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.