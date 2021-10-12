It will be impossible to take an “FDA approval” seriously, after learning what FDA workers “approve of” behind the scenes.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, Judicial Watch uncovered 198 suspect communication records from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The records unveil a criminal operation within the agency, a ghoulish operation that routinely harvests and traffics organs from LIVING human babies.

The records reveal that the FDA is under contract with a human fetal tissue provider, Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR). The FDA uses ABR to obtain human heads, organs, and tissue that are strategically harvested from aborted babies. In the records, the FDA even requested “fresh and never frozen” fetal body parts, so they could carry out chimeric research projects involving “humanized mice.”

Organs from 24-week-old abortions are harvested “fresh” and sold to the FDA

“The court also found ‘there is reason to question’ whether the transactions violate federal law barring the sale of fetal organs,” Judicial Watch informs. “Documents previously uncovered in this lawsuit show that the federal government demanded the purchased fetal organs be ‘fresh and never frozen.’”

“Chopping up aborted human beings for their organs and tissue is a moral and legal outrage,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “This issue should be front and center in any debate about America’s barbaric abortion industry.”

FDA, NIAID and the University of Pittsburgh all engaged in criminal fetal organ research

The FDA’s sinister organ harvesting operation coincides with the macabre projects being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh. A separate Judicial Watch lawsuit uncovered 252 pages from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The documents reveal that nearly $3 million in federal funds were handed over to the University of Pittsburgh to create a ‘Tissue Hub’ for human fetal tissue ranging from 6 to 42 weeks’ gestation.

With a steady flow of taxpayer cash, the university has been collecting live organs and grafting babies’ scalps onto lab rats for research purposes. The research is also funded by grants issued by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The university has a revolving door with Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion business. The university has been accused of altering standard abortion procedures to go after organs from babies who are old enough to live outside the womb.

The university’s own researchers were caught discussing the harvesting of kidneys, livers and hearts from LIVING babies. Nearly 100 members of Congress are calling for transparency from the federal government. The very people who should be launching an investigation into the matter have stayed quiet. University leadership, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman and Attorney General Josh Shapiro have all refused to respond to these serious violations of federal law. Their political reputation and support for abortion is more important than investigating and prosecuting the evil entities behind human experimentation and serious crimes against humanity. Worse yet, these evils are “FDA-approved.”

https://www.brighteon.com/dfd1ef5f-cb01-4a86-a359-8a679a5f6751

