To fight climate change, say academics, UK must ban meat, halt all new construction, close all airports

Academics from the University of Oxford and Imperial College London say that every airport in the United Kingdom must close; all beef and lamb must be made illegal; and all new construction must halt in order to reach “zero emissions” goals by 2050.

The only airports that would be allowed to continue operating are Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast, and only under the condition that all transfers to and from the airport be done by rail rather than cars.

“All remaining airports must then close between 2030 and 2049 as to meet the legal commitment of zero emissions by 2050 every citizen of the United Kingdom must “stop using aeroplanes” for a significant period of time,” reports Exposé News.

“In addition, the report states that to obey the law of the Climate Change Act the public will be required to stop doing anything that causes emissions regardless of its energy source. According to the report this will require the public to never eat beef or lamb ever again.”

Between 2020 and 2029, beef and lamb consumption would have to drop by 50 percent. In the remaining years through 2050, it would then have to be “phased out” completely. (Related: Pupils in Wales are already being fed crickets and mealworms instead of meat as part of the phase-out process.)

UK government wants to speed up process from 2050 to 2035

Continuing to build structures for living in or conducting business will also need to stop in order for the United Kingdom to reach its “carbon neutral” targets, the report adds.

By 2050, all new construction will need to stop completely, and until then it will also need to be “phased out” in a similar manner to flying and eating meat. This is how the UK will achieve “Absolute Zero” emissions, which also happens to be the name of the report.

After this report was published, the UK government came up with a new target that aims to speed up this process. Instead of waiting all the way until 2050 to depopulate the entire country and turn it back in a natural habitat without any humans – except for the “elite,” of course – they now want it all to be done, or mostly done, by 2035.

Implementing an Absolute Zero world that fast may not be possible, especially if citizens refuse to go along with it. The report states that social engineers have already infiltrated schools to manipulate and indoctrinate schoolchildren into supporting the agenda, but it may not be enough to accomplish these goals sooner rather than later.

“The changes in behaviour to achieve Absolute Zero are clearly substantial,” the report states.

“In principle, these changes could be induced through changing prices and thus providing clear incentives for behaviour to change. The alternative is that the government prohibits certain types of behaviour and regulates on production processes.”

Keep in mind that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, which was fully engineered from top to bottom, already got the ball rolling. The travel industry took a major hit and is still in collapse mode, as are inflationary pressures on food that are already making meat too expensive for some people to consume.

The next pieces to go involve the construction industry, which in some cases is no longer able to procure supplies as needed to continue building. It appears as though the “Great Reset,” as they call it, is already in motion.

As the world collapses by design, you can keep up with the latest at Collapse.news.

