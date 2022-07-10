Disabilities spiked big time following rollout of covid jabs: DATA

Right after the so-called “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) were unleashed in late 2020, disability rates began to skyrocket, the latest data shows.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis runs an economic database called FRED that has been tracking disability and other data since 1991. It shows a sharp uptick in disabilities among people aged 16 and older in 2021, the year when Operation Warp Speed came into full swing.

From 2016 to 2020, disability rates remained fairly stable. It was not until Fauci Flu shots were forced on the masses that suddenly people everywhere started losing their ability to function as normal.

A Twitter user named Ben who runs an all-cause mortality site based in the United States tweeted that Chinese Virus injections may have caused an additional 2.9 million disabilities in the U.S. (Related: Pfizer lied about adverse reactions in its clinical trials.)

“Sharp increase from trend occurs early 2021 when vaccinations started,” he tweeted before his account was quickly flagged as spreading “disinformation.” Ben was then locked out of his account and his comments and sharing of the post were disabled.

“Hard to see the problem with the data,” commented Substack user el gato malo about how Ben was treated by Twitter. “Clearly, their issue is with the conclusion.”

There is no more doubt that covid jabs are disabling people by the millions

Officially, there have been just under 15,000 new disabilities identified in conjunction with the jabs in America. But it is important to remember that the official data only captures about one percent of all actual cases.

The actual disabled roles, according to el gato malo, show millions of new disabilities that are not captured in the government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database.

“That’s pretty close to the 1-2% capture rate (more like 1%, but also likely capturing other categories as well, so hard to be precise) for reporting we’ve seen around other VAERS issues (besides death which seems to get better counted) so it feels like we’re in a ballpark here,” el gato malo explains.

At best, VAERS captures maybe, on a good day, 10 percent of all adverse reactions to vaccines in general. The average, though, is more like 1-2 percent, according to the latest estimates from the experts.

el gato malo‘s methodology is actually quite impressive, as whoever runs the page evaluated the data from FRED and Our World in Data (OWID) in a more advanced way, taking into account the timing of when people got injected and which type of injection they received (i.e., the initial two-dose course or a “booster”).

Based on this, el gato malo says that we are “starting to get past ‘suggestive’ here” in terms of the obvious link between the jabs and significantly increased rates of disability all across the board.

Military officials, noticing a disability trend among fully jabbed servicemen, actually called for a pause at one point to better evaluate what was going on. They could see that something was wrong, but the government refused to listen.

Rochelle Walensky of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed that a supposed review of the data found that the injections are perfectly safe and do not cause any issues.

“We have not seen a signal, and we’ve actually looked intentionally for the signal in the over 200 million doses we’ve given,” Walensky said in response to a letter written by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Harry Chang concerning increasing rates of myocarditis in the military, along with others who have been raising concerns about the damage they are seeing from the shots.

More of the latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

