Disabilities spiked big time following rollout of covid jabs: DATA

Organic, Plant-Based ZincRight after the so-called “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) were unleashed in late 2020, disability rates began to skyrocket, the latest data shows.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis runs an economic database called FRED that has been tracking disability and other data since 1991. It shows a sharp uptick in disabilities among people aged 16 and older in 2021, the year when Operation Warp Speed came into full swing.

From 2016 to 2020, disability rates remained fairly stable. It was not until Fauci Flu shots were forced on the masses that suddenly people everywhere started losing their ability to function as normal.

A Twitter user named Ben who runs an all-cause mortality site based in the United States tweeted that Chinese Virus injections may have caused an additional 2.9 million disabilities in the U.S. (Related: Pfizer lied about adverse reactions in its clinical trials.)

“Sharp increase from trend occurs early 2021 when vaccinations started,” he tweeted before his account was quickly flagged as spreading “disinformation.” Ben was then locked out of his account and his comments and sharing of the post were disabled.

“Hard to see the problem with the data,” commented Substack user el gato malo about how Ben was treated by Twitter. “Clearly, their issue is with the conclusion.”

There is no more doubt that covid jabs are disabling people by the millions

Officially, there have been just under 15,000 new disabilities identified in conjunction with the jabs in America. But it is important to remember that the official data only captures about one percent of all actual cases.

The actual disabled roles, according to el gato malo, show millions of new disabilities that are not captured in the government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database.

“That’s pretty close to the 1-2% capture rate (more like 1%, but also likely capturing other categories as well, so hard to be precise) for reporting we’ve seen around other VAERS issues (besides death which seems to get better counted) so it feels like we’re in a ballpark here,” el gato malo explains.

At best, VAERS captures maybe, on a good day, 10 percent of all adverse reactions to vaccines in general. The average, though, is more like 1-2 percent, according to the latest estimates from the experts.

el gato malo‘s methodology is actually quite impressive, as whoever runs the page evaluated the data from FRED and Our World in Data (OWID) in a more advanced way, taking into account the timing of when people got injected and which type of injection they received (i.e., the initial two-dose course or a “booster”).

Based on this, el gato malo says that we are “starting to get past ‘suggestive’ here” in terms of the obvious link between the jabs and significantly increased rates of disability all across the board.

Military officials, noticing a disability trend among fully jabbed servicemen, actually called for a pause at one point to better evaluate what was going on. They could see that something was wrong, but the government refused to listen.

Rochelle Walensky of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed that a supposed review of the data found that the injections are perfectly safe and do not cause any issues.

“We have not seen a signal, and we’ve actually looked intentionally for the signal in the over 200 million doses we’ve given,” Walensky said in response to a letter written by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Harry Chang concerning increasing rates of myocarditis in the military, along with others who have been raising concerns about the damage they are seeing from the shots.

More of the latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.