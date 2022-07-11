Fully vaccinated and boosted Trudeau AGAIN tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau downplayed his infection in a tweet. “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating [myself]. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots,” Trudeau tweeted. He and his wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time back in January. They were cleared out in mid-February after the PM invoked rarely used emergency powers.

Analysts said he was incredibly lucky as his own government’s data showed some shocking figures on current COVID death and hospitalization rates in Canada.

The administration publishes a daily COVID-19 epidemiology update, in which they sporadically provide new data on the current cases, hospitalizations and deaths – depending on how the numbers look.

Trudeau’s government continuously deceives the public by providing a tally of cases, hospitalizations and deaths that stretches all the way back to Dec. 14, 2020.

News outlet Expose found a chart showing the number of COVID-19 deaths across Canada by vaccination status between Feb. 14 and May 29.

In the past five weeks, there were 1,707 COVID-19 deaths in Canada and the vaccinated population accounted for 1,472 of them. There were 41 deaths from the partly vaccinated, 318 deaths from the double vaccinated and 1,113 deaths from the triple vaccinated. (Related: Triple vaccinated deaths skyrocketed 495% in January; 80% of all new covid cases are fully jabbed.)

This means that the unvaccinated population accounted for just 14 percent of deaths. The vaccinated population accounted for 86 percent, with 76 percent from the triple jabbed.

Trudeau still encourages the public to take the booster, ignoring the death rate among the vaccinated population. “If you haven’t, get vaccinated; and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” he said.

Canadians will be required to take booster shots every nine months

Though restrictions are beginning to loosen, people will still need to deal with the constant presence of vaccines in their lives.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters that Canadians will be required to get a booster shot every nine months for the foreseeable future.

There will be no such thing as being fully vaccinated. Duclos said it no longer makes sense, explaining that it is more important the shots are “up-to-date” and whether or not a person has “received a vaccination in the last nine months.”

The health minister also said that the return of vaccine mandates in the fall is needed to continue to fight against COVID. “Like the virus, our immunity also evolves. Two doses are no longer enough,” Duclos said.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) stated in a press release that COVID cases, including associated hospitalizations and deaths, are currently declining in Canada. “However, the likelihood, timing, and severity of a future wave of COVID-19 are uncertain,” NACI said.

The Canadian agency, in their updated guidance released last week, said that people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19 infection should be offered a booster shot this fall, regardless of how many boosters they have previously received.

This group includes everyone aged 65 and older. Everyone else, 12 to 64 years old, “may be offered” the additional doses in the fall, the advisory body said. NACI will provide recommendations on the type of booster to be given when evidence about multivalent vaccines becomes available.

“Manufacturers are working on new COVID-19 vaccines, including multivalent vaccines and vaccines specifically targeting VOCs [variants of concern], although their exact characteristics and timing of availability in Canada are not yet known,” NACI said.

Visit VaccineDeaths.com for more news related to deaths associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the below video that features Dr. Richard Urso saying that the triple jabbed are most at risk.

https://rumble.com/v1bm7b9-dr.-richard-urso-saying-that-the-triple-jabbed-are-most-at-risk.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Richard Urso saying that the triple jabbed are most at risk

This video is from the SecureLife channel on Brighteon.com.

