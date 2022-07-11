Qatari study finds mRNA vaccines actually DECREASE immunity against COVID-19

The new study, conducted by a group of researchers from Weill Cornell Medical College in Al Rayyan, Qatar, was published in the prestigious and peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine. It showed that the level of protection offered against infection with the post-vaccine omicron variant of COVID-19 from natural immunity far outweighs the supposed protection offered by a two-dose regimen of bith the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. (Related: Hong Kong medical experts find evidence suggesting COVID-19 vaccines cause heart disease.)

The study, published on June 15 and conducted between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2022, analyzed some 100,000 individuals and demonstrated that prior infection with COVID-19 can provide more protection against the omicron variant’s two subvariants.

Natural immunity and no vaccine provided 46.1 percent and 50.2 percent levels of effective protection against the subvariants. Meanwhile, people who have never been infected and got fully vaccinated with Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 experienced a 1.1 and a 4.9 percent decrease in protection against the two omicron subvariants.

Individuals who had never been infected and got fully vaccinated with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine fared worse in the study, showing that their effective level of protection against any omicron variant dropped by 10.3 percent.

Those with natural immunity and subsequently received two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine received what the researchers called “hybrid immunity,” and had a smaller level of protection against reinfection. They only had a 40.7 percent level of protection against any omicron subvariant.

Study shows vaccine immunity declines rapidly

Despite showing the ineffectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, the study’s authors and the mainstream media outlets that ran stories regarding the study still believe that the way to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is through vaccination.

“We found that the rates of severe COVID-19 during Qatar’s omicron wave were very low even among those who had only two doses of vaccine or only a prior infection,” said Dr. Heba Altarawneh, a postdoctoral research associate at Weill Cornell and the study’s first author.

But Altarawneh later claimed that both natural immunity and full vaccination provided sufficient protection against the post-vaccine omicron variant of COVID-19. Weill Cornell claimed the vaccines were on par with natural immunity in providing durable protection from severe, critical or fatal omicron variant COVID-19 infection.

The researchers even tried to claim that the combination of full vaccination and prior infection provided the most protection against COVID-19, suggesting that people with strong and lasting natural immunity should compromise their immune systems by getting the experimental and deadly vaccines.

“These findings demonstrate the benefits of vaccinating those with prior infection for optimal protection against the omicron variant,” claimed Dr. Laith Abu-Raddad, a professor of population health sciences at Weill Cornell and the study’s senior author.

This study was published just over a week before another study published in the BMJ showed that both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines were more likely to hospitalize individuals due to serious adverse events caused by the vaccines than they would protect people from serious COVID-19 infection.

The authors concluded that there was “no evidence of a reduction in overall mortality in the mRNA vaccine trials.”

The latest data from the federal government-operated Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System also shows that at least 1.3 million people have experienced adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination, including over 212,000 people who have experienced serious injuries and nearly 30,000 people who have died following vaccination.

Learn the truth about COVID-19 vaccines at Vaccines.news.

Watch this episode of the “Health Ranger Report” as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, explains how sudden deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines are becoming so common that there is a new syndrome named after this phenomenon.

https://www.brighteon.com/35995936-dd2b-4546-962f-2e5d9e0f0ba6

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

