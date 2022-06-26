Post-mortem examinations find massive blood clot biostructures in bodies of the vaccinated

Even mainstream doctors are now admitting that the COVID-19 vaccines are causing blood clots and that they may have many victims. (Related: COVID-19 vaccine shedding can harm the unvaccinated and cause serious health problems like fist-sized blood clots.)

Dr. Sanjay Verma, an adult cardiologist practicing in Coachella Valley, California, sees hundreds of patients a month. Of these patients, dozens come in with heart complications and blood clots connected to the vaccines.

“I can only say possibly – not definitively – because we do not yet have any diagnostic test that 100 percent says ‘this caused this,’” he said. “But usually we don’t even see that many [heart problems] in a year.”

Verma added that, prior to the pandemic, he would only see a handful of patients a year with heart complications and blood clots.

Greg Reese of InfoWars noted that the blood clots being found are not clots in the normal sense.

“These are not blood clots. They appear to be some sort of organic material with small crystals and extremely thin wires made up of what looks like reptilian scales,” he said.

Regardless of whether they are what physicians would traditionally call blood clots or not, Reese noted that the discovery of these biostructures can explain most, if not all of the deadly adverse effects associated with the experimental vaccinations.

“This internal blockage growing within the vaccinated would certainly explain all of the deadly side effects we are seeing today – what the mainstream media is currently spinning as ‘sudden adult death syndrome,’” said Reese.

More people need to speak out against the vaccines

Reese noted that even though many embalmers, morticians and other people working in post-mortem examinations see evidence of terrible clots in the vaccinated deceased, very few are willing to speak out against this.

“We do not know what these things are, but they are being found by embalmers and coroners everywhere, except pretty much all of them are too afraid to speak out, or don’t care,” he said. “And this is the real tragedy. For those who remain silent, things will not get better.”

The consequence of people being unwilling to speak out, Reese noted, can be found in the Food and Drug Administration‘s (FDA) recent push to authorize the administering of the vaccines to children as young as six months old.

“And humanity does nothing,” he remarked.

The FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has recently voted unanimously to authorize the use of Moderna’s and Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for children ages six months to five years.

The committee’s approval sets in motion a process expected to be completed by next week that will allow the vaccines to be distributed to children. This process involves FDA formally signing off on the emergency use authorizations for Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines.

Once this step is completed, an advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will vote on whether to endorse the vaccines for children under five. The final step is for CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to sign off on the vaccines.

“Why should we deserve anything other than pain and suffering if we do nothing to protect our own children? Once those afraid of speaking out begin seeing their coroner tables filled with dead children, it will be too late,” warned Reese.

But it’s not too late now,” said Reese in a call to action. “If you are an embalmer, a coroner or a funeral director and you’re seeing these things, there is still time to save the lives of our innocent children.” He suggests contacting independent media outlets to get the word out about the dangers of taking these vaccines.

Learn more about the people being killed by the COVID-19 vaccines at VaccineDeaths.com.

Watch InfoWars host Greg Reese discuss the evidence of massive biostructures found in the recently deceased bodies of the vaccinated.

https://rumble.com/v19rw2t-evidence-of-massive-biostructures-found-in-the-recently-deceased-bodies-of-.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Evidence of massive biostructures found in the recently deceased bodies of the vaccinated

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

Rumble.com

TheEpochTimes.com

NBCNews.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

