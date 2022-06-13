EXCLUSIVE: Shocking microscopy photos of blood clots extracted from those who “suddenly died” – crystalline structures, nanowires, chalky particles and fibrous structures

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.EXCLUSIVE: Today we are publishing a series of lab microscopy photos of bizarre clots which are now being routinely found in adults who “suddenly died,” usually in a number of months following covid vaccinations.

These clots are often referred to as “blood clots” but they are nothing at all like normal clots, and they consist of far more than mere blood cells. Unlike normal clots which are gelatinous, almost jelly-like, these so-called “clots” contain extremely large, complex, repeating structural elements (all shown below) that are clearly being constructed in the blood of the victims who died from these clots.

All of these clots were extracted from patients within a few hours of their death. These are not the result of post-mortem blood stasis. These are structures found in blood vessels and arteries. They are not congealed blood.

Here’s a vial of these raw clots, washed of blood and preserved, before staining:

Raw clot samples

These structures exhibit the following shocking properties:

  • They are tough, fibrous and resilient, showing material properties similar to small rubber bands.
  • They consist of many strands of small, fibrous strands.
  • These fibrous strands (see the very last photo set below) show repeating patterns of scale-like engineering, as if the body has been programmed to build another life form inside the blood vessels.
  • There are strange crystalline-like structures found on these clots, exhibiting transparency and resistance to normal gram staining techniques.
  • Below, you will find one example of a structure that appears to resemble a silicon-like biocircuitry or microchip-like structure. We don’t yet know what it is.
  • One of the photo sets below reveals what appears to be a biocircuitry wire which clearly shows repeating patterns and nano-scale interface structures that are assembled in a specific geometry for an unknown purpose.

Context for the photos you are about to see:

  • I received these “blood clot” samples from a reputable source who is active in the field of embalming and who confirmed these are not blood vessels or other tissues of any kind. They are structures that were evacuated from inside blood vessels during embalming procedures.
  • I stained these samples using standard gram staining techniques used for microbiology in order to enhance structural contrast during microscopy. One of the samples below — the more yellowish sample — was stained only with iodine, not any violet-colored stains.
  • The samples were then washed with ethyl alcohol and prepared on slides using standard tissue sample preparation for microscopy.
  • Microscope magnification varies from 20x to 1500x, depending on the photo shown below. Magnifications are indicated with each photo set.
  • I retain possession of these samples and can reproduce these photographs if required. Any competent lab microscopy operator could reproduce these photos using the same samples.
  • My descriptions shown below are merely my own observations and are not intended to indicate certainty of the substances being identified. For example, when I talk about “biocircuitry” or “nanowires,” I cannot confirm these are structures actually engineered for purposes of biocircuits. Merely, they resemble structures that seem to indicate such a purpose, but further research would be needed to confirm these observations.

Microscopy photo set #1: Strange crystal-like nanostructures

This first set shows strange crystal-like structures that resist staining techniques and appear to show some sort of nano-scale, clear crystalline structures which would normally never appear in blood or blood clots.

Everything you are looking at in these photos is part of a blood clot extracted from an expired human being.

Magnifications shown here are 20x, 50x, 200x and 500x:

Crystal Clot 20x
Crystal Clot 50x
Crystal Clot 200x
Crystal Clot 500

Microscopy photo set #2: Structures, strands and particles

This second set shows very close-up details on the strands, structures and particles found in these blood clots.

Magnifications shown are 20x, 50x, 100x, 200x, 500x, 1000x: (extreme magnifications causes a loss of depth of field which is why the highly-magnified photos seem so blurry in certain areas)

Clot structure 50x
Clot structure 100x
Clot structure 200x
Clot structure 500x
Clot structure 1000x

Microscopy photo set #3: Crystal-shaped structures

Crystal-like structures are attached to the bark-like structure of the blood clot. Remember, this clot is stained using a violet stain, which accounts for its dark purple color.

Magnifications are 20x, 50x, 100x, 200x, 500x and 1000x:

Clot Shiny 20x
Clot Shiny 50x
Clot Shiny 100x
Clot Shiny 200x
Clot Shiny 500x
Clot Shiny 1000x

Microscopy photo set #4: Fibrous material is not simply congealed blood cells

The following sample was stained with iodine, then washed with ethyl alcohol. If you did not realize where this came from, you might think this was a sample of beef jerky or a chicken nugget. In reality, all of this is clot tissue that was found inside blood vessels or arteries.

As you can see, these are in no way “normal” blood clots. These have structure and are fibrous. They are clearly being built by the body, using protein synthesis instructions to create this large mass that nearly resembles muscle tissue. Yet it is being built inside the blood vessels.

Magnifications are 20x, 50x, 100x and 200x:

Fibrous Clot 20x

Fibrous Clot 50x
Fibrous Clot 100x
Fibrous Clot 200x

Microscopy photo set #5: Silicon-like “chip” structure

This series shows something that appears to resemble silicon-based microchip structures, although I cannot claim with certainty that this is a circuit of any kind. It simply resembles what micro-circuitry looks like at similar magnifications.

Magnifications used here at 20x, 50x, 100x, 200x and 500x:

silicon structures 20x
silicon structures 50x
silicon structures 100x
silicon structures 200x
silicon structures 500x

Microscopy photo set#6: Chalk-like white particles

An embalmer told me that blood emptied from the bodies of these people during embalming often appears to show “chalk-like” white particles which are visible even to the naked eye in certain cases.

My microscopy photos seem to have captured some of these chalk-like white particles which resist staining and seem to be scattered across certain regions of these clots.

Magnifications used here are 20x, 50x, 100x, 200x, 500x, 1000x and 1500x:

Chalky clot 20x
Chalky clot 50x
Chalky clot 100x
Chalky clot 200x
Chalky clot 500x
Chalky clot 1000x
Chalky clot 1500x

Microscopy photo set#7: “Nanowire” structures and repeating, structural scales

What follows here is a stunning look at what appears to be, at first, a micro-scale wire. Zooming it, we see a series of repeating structures along the top that appear to be nano-scale wire interface junctions. The entire “wire” is made of repeating segments, and its outer layer is covered in repeating “scale-like” patterns that actually resemble reptile skin more than anything human.

For the record, we don’t know what these structures are. However, it’s clear this doesn’t belong anywhere in the circulatory system.

Finally, this fiber is not simply a human hair. It is firmly attached to the blood clot and when I tried to remove it, it would not tear away easily. This is not a contamination issue, it is a structure emanating from the clot itself. Everything you see here came out of a human being’s blood vessels:

Magnifications used here are 20x, 50x, 100x, 200x, 200x, 500x, 500x, 500x, 1000x and 1500x:

Nanowire clot 20x
Nanowire clot 50x
Nanowire clot 100x
Nanowire clot 200x
Nanowire clot 500x
Nanowire clot 1000x
Nanowire clot 1500x

What is all this?

We don’t yet know what all these structures are. We know what they are not, however: They are not simply clotted blood cells. If they were, then at the 1500x magnification shown in the last photo, above, we would be able to see individual blood cells. These are not blood cells, they are protein structures.

Protein structures circulating in the blood like this, building up over time, are clearly being constructed by the body’s cells. The ribosomes in the cells instruct the body what proteins to construct. These ribosomes are hijacked by mRNA gene therapy injections, which overwrite new instructions to the cells, causing them to manufacture something other than human.

I believe the structures you are seeing above are the result of mRNA protein synthesis instructions which have been injected into people under the false umbrella of “vaccines.” I welcome input from other experts who may have other theories or explanations of where this is coming from.

More research is needed to confirm the function and composition of these structures, yet because of the extreme censorship and “science authoritarianism” that now exists in the world, no lab or university will dare examine these clots and honestly report the results. To do so would risk losing all NIH funding and federal grants, since the very same people who engineer vaccines and bioweapons also control most science funding in America.

Thus, only independent scientists, labs and journalists will dare tell the truth about these clots.

In conclusion, they are not “blood” clots. They are structures in the blood. They are “structural clots” or “fibrous clots” that are extremely large and are being constructed inside the body over time.

My grave concern is that every person who has been injected with mRNA instructions may be constructing these fibrous structures inside their bodies at this very minute, and that it’s only a matter of time before they block major arteries or cause heart attacks, strokes or other acute causes of “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS).

I believe these structures may very well explain why so many seemingly healthy adults are suddenly dying.

Hear more details on Brighteon.com and Infowars.com

I will be discussing these findings in more detail Monday mid-day on my Situation Update podcast at my channel on Brighteon.com:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

In addition, I am unveiling all these photos and findings as I host the Infowars.com “Alex Jones Show” broadcast Monday, June 13th, beginning at 11 am central. The three-hour show will feature several expert guests who will comment on these findings and present their own information about what these may be and how many people are being affected right now.

Tune in at www.InfoWars.com

Mike Adams

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.