Moderna’s own data prove the Omicron-specific vaccine booster barely works at all

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.The results are in about Moderna’s Omicron-specific “booster” shot for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), but they are not what the company is claiming.

Despite a very elaborate spin job, Moderna’s latest mRNA (messenger RNA) injection does not work very well at all against the Omicron (Moronic) variant of the Fauci Flu.

It turns out that even though the jab was supposedly designed to work specifically against Moronic, people who got injected developed far fewer neutralizing antibodies than they did against the original Chinese Virus, which Alex Berenson writes “is no longer a threat.”

Moderna claims that its Moronic-specific injection is a success because it produces more neutralizing antibodies than the company’s original booster shot. What this does not mean is that the shot is in any way effective in practical terms. (Related: Moderna’s Fauci Flu shots had to be recalled in Europe for containing “foreign bodies”)

“The problem with this comparison is that the original booster basically stops working against Omicron a

fter a few weeks,” Berenson explains. “In fact, a growing body of evidence suggests that boosted people are MORE likely to be infected with Omicron than the unvaccinated.”

“So the Omicron booster works marginally better against Omicron than the original booster – which very quickly doesn’t work at all … Welcome to the new definition of mRNA shot success.”

One would have to be seriously lacking in brain cells to take this shot

mRNA-generated antibodies in general, Berenson goes on to explain, fade away almost immediately. Based on this, Moderna can technically say with accuracy that its newest shot is more effective than its earlier ones, even if that added effectiveness is minimal at best.

In the real world, the increase is so minute that it really does not show up as lasting protection in those who receive the shot. In fact, there really is no benefit to be had at all, in real-world terms, from taking Moderna’s Moronic-specific shot.

“At most, the shot might provide two to four weeks of extra protection,” Berenson writes.

“In other words, the variant-specific booster does nothing to solve the fundamental problem with the mRNA shots – that the supra-natural levels of antibodies they produce fade almost immediately, while they hamper broader immune responses.”

If Moderna had any integrity, it would immediately issue a statement explaining that its Moronic-specific booster is a failure. We all know that will never happen, however.

Instead, the company, with the help of fake news rags like The New York Times, is pushing the notion that we should simply abandon human clinical trials because the alleged virus “is outpacing the ability to modify vaccines – at least as long as the nation relies on human clinical trials for results.”

The suggestion here is that having to wait through those pesky human clinical trials simply takes too long, and by the time they are completed the virus has already mutated into something else.

If only we could just abandon human clinical trials altogether, then Moderna could simply churn out second-, third-, and fourth-generation vaccines one after another forever, providing constant protection just so long as people keep lining up for endless injections.

“Those of us who are more health-conscious (check) and in better shape (check) would NOT want to receive an unreliable, untested, potentially toxic, immune system-killing jab,” wrote one of Berenson’s readers about how real health comes not from chemical injections but from a healthy diet and lifestyle choices.

“Alex has been making the claim – sans evidence – that healthy people are more likely to take the shots, since the beginning,” wrote another, offering criticism of Berenson’s suggestion about the injections.

“I have no earthly idea where he gets this idea.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

AlexBerenson.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.