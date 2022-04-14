Thousands of Moderna COVID “vaccines” recalled in Europe for containing a “foreign body”

The discovery of a "foreign body" inside the vials of Moderna's Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines" has led to a widespread recall of the vials throughout Europe.

According to reports, the affected lots were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden back in January, but Moderna said the foreign body poses no safety issues.

Even so, the company announced on April 8 that it is recalling 764,900 doses of Fauci Flu injections containing experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) technology that were produced by contract manufacturer Rovi.

Just one vial, Moderna insists, was found to contain the foreign body. However, out of “an abundance of caution,” the company is pulling back all of these other possibly affected vials. Moderna did not disclose what the foreign body is that was found in the vial.

Remember when Japanese authorities discovered “black substances” in Moderna vials?

There is a possibility that the foreign body discovered in the European vial is the same “black substances” that were found in Japanese vials of Moderna last summer.

Moderna’s contract partner in that fiasco was Takeda, and many suspected that perhaps the black substances found in those vials were toxic graphene oxide. Moderna claimed following an “investigation” that the mysterious black substances were just stainless steel and no big deal.

The two companies at that time blamed a “manufacturing issue” at a production plant in Spain for the stainless steel contamination, but that is all that was revealed publicly about it, leaving everyone in the dark as to how it might have happened.

In this latest case with European vials of Moderna, the company is once again being secretive and pretending as though the issue is no big deal. It claims that the foreign body is harmless, though it will not say what it is, and that the rest of its injections are free from it.

So far, Moderna has distributed more than 900 million doses of its mRNA injection around the world, generating massive profits while boosting its stock price. To lose this cash cow would cost Moderna billions, so naturally the company is downplaying the contamination issue.

The United States, meanwhile, has yet to say anything about the contamination issue, almost as if it does not exist. Japan was quick to identify the problem and find a solution for its people, as was Scandinavia and other areas of the world when problems arose there.

But the U.S. continues to push the shots as if there is nothing at all to worry about – except maintaining Big Pharma profits, of course. Public health is the last concern, if it is even a concern at all, for American bureaucrats and politicians.

“It’s obvious what’s in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines: they are 95 percent graphene oxide,” wrote a commenter at Natural News about the issue. “This was proven by two independent teams of scientists, one in Spain and the other in Argentina.”

“An unknown Swiss company makes whatever is in the Moderna vaccine,” suggested another. “The mystery concoction is put into vials by a company called Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA in Madrid Spain.”

“No one knows what’s in the vaccines, and yet the jabs are mandatory, and vaccine makers face no liability for deaths and injuries caused by their vaccines. What could go wrong?”

Someone else pointed out, as this writer also did above, that the globalists in charge of the U.S. are usually reluctant to pull potentially dangerous drugs and vaccines from the market because that would cut into the profit margins of pharmaceutical companies.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

Zeenews.India.com

DrEddyMD.com

