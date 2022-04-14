Are monoclonal antibodies an anti-venom to a snake-based component of covid?

At the start of the plandemic, the official story was that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) came from bats at a Chinese wet market. It turns out, however, that the very first claim actually tied the virus to snakes.

In a bombshell interview with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger – watch below – Dr. Bryan Ardis unpacked new revelations that are not exactly new, but that were never widely reported. Because of this, most people are not even aware of the snake connection.

On Dec. 1, 2021, after months of going around warning about the potential dangers of monoclonal antibodies as an early treatment for the Fauci Flu, Dr. Ardis received a text from a medical doctor that at first appeared random.

“If you got bit by a rattlesnake, would you go to a hospital and get anti-venom?” the text read.

https://rumble.com/v10rj5x-part-13-dr.-bryan-ardis-reveals-bombshell-origins-of-covid-mrna-vaccines-an.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Part 1/3 – Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments

Dr. Ardis did not actually look at the text until several weeks later on Dec. 18, and initially brushed it off as being unrelated to covid. But after looking into the matter further, he discovered that monoclonal antibodies may be a remedy for the Wuhan Flu, which appears genetically to have actually come from bats that were tampered with in a laboratory.

Many people missed it, but early corporate media articles about SARS-CoV-2 listed snakes as a likely source of the virus due to the fact that its encoded proteins most closely resemble those found in snakes.

“Based on similarities between the virus’s codons and those of its potential animal hosts, ‘snake is the most probable wildlife reservoir for the 2019-nCoV,’ one team of researchers wrote in a study about the virus published in early 2020.

This same research team wrote that the virus could have come from many-banded krait (Bungarus multicinctus) or Chinese cobra (Naja atra), and may have combined with a bat virus to spark a new outbreak.”

On Jan. 22, 2020, SciTechDaily published a story calling the Chinese Virus “snake pneumonia,” though, again, most people missed it amid a wave of stories blaming the outbreak on bats.

Did covid originate in snakes that were tampered with via gain-of-function splicing?

A genetic analysis found that “for the first time … snake is the most probable wildlife animal reservoir for the 2019-nCoV.

“New information obtained from our evolutionary analysis is highly significant for effective control of the outbreak caused by the 2019-nCoV-induced pneumonia,” that analysis found.

So, did gain-of-function research take something from snakes and augment it? This is notwhat anyone was told, but this is what appears to have happened, according to Dr. Ardis.

“Codon usage bias reflects the origin, mutation patterns and evolution of the species or genes,” reads another research paper about the subject.

Dr. Ardis has long worried that people taking monoclonal or even polyclonal antibodies as an early treatment for the Fauci Flu should be put at risk of long-term health problems, seeing as how some of them were derived from the cancer cells of pig spleens.

It turns out that this remedy, which was widely decried by the federal governments despite receiving emergency use authorization (EUA), may actually have anti-venom properties, which is why it works well for many.

“Different species have a different tendency the way they arrange their genetic code – that’s what codons are,” Adams further explained during the segment about how SARS-CoV-2 could not have come from humans, at least.

“So the same goals genetically can be accomplished with many different codon points. So, what you’re pointing out here is that the codon usage bias indicates snake as the origin – I want to tell people, that’s a fingerprint because those codon sequences can’t come from humans because human DNA isn’t encoded the same way, it’s very far from snake DNA because reptiles vs. mammals.”

The latest news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Rumble.com

Healthline.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

