More contamination: Japan discovers mysterious “black substances” in Moderna covid vaccines; millions of doses halted

The Japanese Ministry of Health has identified yet another concerning contaminant in Moderna’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” which authorities are describing as unknown “black substances.”

After last week identifying a strange metallic substance inside the vials that some suspect might be graphene oxide, Japan suspended the use of some 1.6 million doses of the Moderna jab. Now, all Moderna vaccines are being put on hold in some areas of Japan, including in the Okinawa prefecture, which for the time being will no longer be administering this brand of the jab.

"We are suspending the use of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines as foreign substances were spotted," authorities in Okinawa, located in southern Japan, announced.

Gunma, another prefecture in Japan, has suspended use of some of the Moderna shots believed to have come from contaminated batches. An investigation is currently underway to determine if all Moderna injections contain these strange “black substances.”

“It’s a substance that reacts to magnets,” a Japanese official told Nikkei about last week’s metallic substance discovery. “It could be metal.”

Moderna says it has received “several complaints of particulate matter” in vials distributed throughout Japan. The company insists, however, that despite this contamination there are no “safety or efficacy issues” about which to be concerned.

“The company is investigating the reports and remains committed to working transparently and expeditiously with its partner, Takeda, and regulators to address any potential concerns,” a Moderna spokesperson added, explaining that a “manufacturing issue” at a production plant in Spain is to blame.

Why isn’t the United States taking covid vaccine contamination issues seriously?

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., authorities have not so much as mentioned the possibility of contamination issues with Moderna’s Wuhan Flu shots, despite widespread reports about magnetism in some people’s arms post-injection.

Nobody seems to know for sure why the jabs are causing people to become magnetic, it turns out. And since there is no way to truly know what is inside these vials in the first place, it cannot be determined for sure what might be a possible culprit.

“The vials have been sent to a qualified lab for analysis and initial findings will be available early next week,” Moderna and Takeda, its Japanese partner, indicated in a statement.

The Spanish company that manufactures Moderna injections for Japan, ROVI, issued a statement as well claiming that it is currently investigating the issue to see what the contamination might be.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has similarly launched its own probe to determine if any Moderna doses being administered in Europe might likewise be contaminated. American authorities, meanwhile, are doing nothing, as is usually the case.

Another thing Japan is doing that differs from the United States is pushing for greater use of ivermectin, a safe and effective FDA-approved anti-malarial drug that has helped many overcome Chinese Virus infection.

Numerous reports and scientific studies suggest that ivermectin is an inexpensive way to safely treat the Fauci Flu without the need for expensive hospitalizations, ventilators, “vaccines,” and other “novel” interventions being aggressively pushed by the establishment.

“If a vaccine can be contaminated in today’s manufacturing process, how could you ever trust it to be ‘right?’” asked one commenter at Zero Hedge about how this alleged “contamination” was even possible in the first place.

“Hell, what does ‘right’ even mean in the world of vaccines? I do not and never will trust these people. Those that have thought nothing of it and just gotten in line are an insult worldwide to braindead ignorance.”

“It’s a genetic engineering experiment,” wrote another about what these “vaccines” really are. “These materials are being tested to see the reactions in human trials for future DNA modification drugs.”

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

