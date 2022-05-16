COVID-19 vaccine shedding can harm the unvaccinated and cause serious health problems like fist-sized blood clots

The shedding effect of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines is affecting even the unvaccinated, causing serious health complications including blood clots so massive they're almost the size of a person's fist.

This is what happened to Ananda, an unvaccinated and board-certified practitioner in acupuncture and oriental medicine. She spoke with Stew Peters on the latter’s “The Stew Peters Show” about how she started experiencing severe health complications the more she came into contact with fully vaccinated patients. (Related: Fully vaccinated individuals are SHEDDING GRAPHENE and infecting the unvaccinated, causing serious health complications.)

As evidence, Ananda referred to recently published Pfizer documents that prove the shedding from COVID-19 vaccines can be transmitted through inhalation or skin contact.

“The first months of my patients getting vaccinated, I was not aware of this shedding,” said Ananda. “The more I researched into it, the more I realized this was exactly what was happening to me, and it got to the point where I would even have a freshly vaccinated person on my table, and while treating them [I would] start dropping massive clots.”

Since she started experiencing health issues after being in close contact with the fully vaccinated, Ananda has been forced to shut down her practice and keep her distance from people who have taken the COVID-19 vaccines.

It took four months for her irregular bleeding and the clots to disappear, but she has since recovered from the effects of exposure to COVID-19 vaccine shedding.

Pfizer admits in documents COVID-19 vaccine shedding is occurring

The Pfizer document Ananda refers to is part of the latest series of documents the Food and Drug Administration was forced to publish regarding Pfizer and its COVID-19 vaccine trials.

One of the documents is titled “A Phase 1/2/3 Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Observer-Blind, Dose-Finding Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals.”

This document contains a whole section, Section 8.3.5, covering the possibility of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine shedding. In this section, Pfizer essentially admits that it is possible for those who are in close proximity to people who received Pfizer’s vaccine to suffer severe adverse reactions.

Specifically, this section describes how pregnant or breastfeeding women exposed to the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during the trials had to be reported to Pfizer’s safety teams within 24 hours of exposure.

“This is strange because pregnant women and new mothers were and are not part of the safety trials,” wrote the Expose in an article covering the latest Pfizer document release. “So how can they be exposed?”

This section of the document confirmed that pregnant and breastfeeding women can be environmentally exposed to the viral shedding of the mRNA vaccine, either through inhalation or skin contact.

“In layman’s terms, Pfizer is admitting in this document that it is possible to expose another human being to the mRNA COVID vaccine just by breathing the same air or touching the skin of the person who has been vaccinated,” wrote the Expose.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine shedding at VaccineDamage.news.

Watch this clip from “The Stew Peters Show” as host Stew Peters speaks with Ananda about the health complications she had experienced following close contact with fully vaccinated patients.

https://rumble.com/v14sg4y-shocking-covid-shot-shedding-effects-acupuncturist-treating-vaxxed-starts-p.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Shocking Covid Shot ‘Shedding’ Effects: Acupuncturist Treating Vaxxed Starts Passing Parasites

This video is from the channel The Prisoner on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

Rumble.com

Expose-News.com



