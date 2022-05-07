Researchers confirm evidence of viral shedding from covid-19 vaccines

A new study, "Evidence for Aerosol Transfer of SARS-CoV2-specific Humoral Immunity" shows that vaccinated adults are more likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 infection to their children who live in the same household. Researchers from the University of Colorado detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2 specific IgGs and IgAs in swab samples taken from children who live with "fully vaccinated" parents. Children who live in unvaccinated households are less likely to have SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies in their nasal passageways and saliva. This evidence shows that unvaccinated children could be developing specific immune responses to the spike proteins that vaccinated people are shedding through their skin and into the air.

Evidence for viral shedding from covid-19 mRNA vaccines

The authors of the study hypothesize that the vaccinated adults are shedding SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies through the air and are more likely to spread aerosolized byproducts to unsuspecting “hosts.” This is the latest evidence that the covid-19 vaccines are causing person-to-person transmission of self-replicating spike proteins and other infectious nano-particles. This could be the reason for the uptick in SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies in the nasal passageways and saliva of children. In traditional vaccinology, this non-consensual process of transmission is referred to as “viral shedding.”

The evidence is preliminary because it is based on laboratory results from 34 adult-child pairs. The study authors used the results to praise the covid-19 vaccines for reducing the risk of infection in unvaccinated children. However, the results show that vaccinated adults are causing specific immune responses, so the vaccines could be causing secondary infections in children through aerosol transmission from vaccinated adults.

Researchers claim that the vaccinated are transmitting antibodies, while ignoring the biological process by which these antibodies form

The study authors are calling this vaccine transmission a “benefit” to children due to “passive immunity” from vaccinated adults. The authors wrote, “Our results suggest that aerosol transmission of antibodies may also contribute to host protection and represent an entirely unrecognized mechanism by which passive immune protection may be communicated.” The study authors’ theory hinges on the hypothesis that the vaccinated are transmitting protective antibodies through the air.

“Respiratory transmission of viral infection is proof that oral/nasal cavity constituents can be communicated through aerosols and/or respiratory droplets. As such, it would stand to reason that antibody present within the oral/nasal environment may also be aerosolized to some degree,” they wrote.

To validate their hypothesis, the researchers used swab samples taken from masks that were worn by vaccinated lab personnel. The swabs contained IgG and IgA from the saliva of vaccinated individuals. “Given these observations, we hypothesized that droplet/aerosolized antibody transfer might occur between individuals, much like droplet/aerosolized virus particles can be exchanged by the same route,” the authors wrote.

“Evaluation of samples in this fashion revealed that high intranasal IgG in vaccinated parents was significantly associated (p-value = 0.01) with a 0.38 increase in the log transformed intranasal IgG gMFIs within a child from the same household.”

However, the authors did NOT show that the specific antibodies were viable outside the human body, whether they could travel through the air, attach to new hosts and provide immune benefits to children. The authors did not investigate whether the vaccinated adults were shedding infectious spike proteins and causing sickness in children and a subsequent immune response that they ultimately measured as SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG and IgAs.

This study more likely shows that a non-consensual vaccine shedding process is occurring after a person is vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 mRNA. Other studies have shown that the spike protein is not neutralized in the deltoid muscles. In Pfizer’s own study design documents, researchers were concerned with the possibility of “occupational exposure” and warned that caretakers and close contacts of the recently vaccinated could be exposed to the spike proteins that are translated and synthesized in their cells. These toxic nanoparticles circulate throughout the body, cause damage to organs, and may shed through the skin. Unvaccinated children could be affected by this shedding process, and the SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies in children could be evidence that they were previously sickened by the heavily vaccinated adult population.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

MedRXIV.org

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

