CDC falsely claims severe reactions caused by dangerous COVID “vaccines” are “rare”

A new poll has revealed that there are at least 40 million Americans who have been injured by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” and of these about half are seriously injured. How, then, can the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claim that “severe reactions” to the shots are “rare?”

Steve Kirsch put the poll together and is currently re-running it with an additional question to refine the results. What it shows so far is that many people in the United States are not doing well now that they are “fully vaccinated,” but you would never know this based on the rhetoric coming from the CDC.

Severe reactions to the shots, we are told, almost never happen. But this is not what Kirsch’s poll has found thus far – the latest results based on the added question, by the way, can be found on his Substack page. (Related: Fauci Flu shots are linked to all sorts of health conditions.)

“The U.S. government has never done any research to determine the extent of the injuries caused by the COVID vaccines,” Kirsch writes. “Now we know way.”

There was never any need for a covid “vaccine”

The Israeli government conducted a similar jab injury survey that corroborates Kirsch’s findings, as does data contained in the United States government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Kirsch says VAERS data has been “lit up” ever since January 2021, which undergirds his claim that covid injections “are the most unsafe vaccines in human history.”

“Now we have independent confirmation that the safety signals in VAERS were accurate, just like we’ve always said,” Kirsch writes. “The numbers in this poll are absolutely shocking and there is no way to spin this as a positive.”

Kirsch admits that his poll has some limitations, including the fact that the results were not stratified by age but rather age normalized. Still, he arrived at the following conclusions:

Among those who responded to the poll, 20 percent say they have injuries resulting from the injections.

Since there was no pre-screening question, based on 77.3 percent of Americans having received at least one dose, the results suggest that a person has a 26 percent chance of becoming injured from the shots.

Thirty percent of households have someone in them who is vaccine injured.

Forty-five percent of extended families have a vaccine injured person.

In 87 percent of vaccine injury cases, there was a doctor visit, a hospital stay, or both.

More than half of people who suffered a vaccine injury are still suffering from it today.

Just under half of vaccine injured people believe that their lifespans have been shortened as a result.

Forty-one percent of vaccine injured people can no longer hold a job.

Eighty-three percent of vaccine injured people say their injuries are more than just a minor annoyance

Based on Kirsch’s estimates, at least 12 percent of people who opt to get jabbed will, in fact, die sooner than they otherwise would have had they left their immune system and body alone.

“Shortening the lifespan of 12% of the people who take the vaccine seems like a very high price to pay for a virus that can be easily treated with a near 100% success rate with repurposed drugs,” Kirsch writes.

“We are basically spending billions of dollars to seriously injure over 10 million Americans and kill hundreds of thousands,” he adds, noting that the only thing people ever needed to do was stay home if they got sick. And if they tested positive, to start an early treatment protocol with remedies such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and / or ivermectin.

“We never needed the vaccine, masks (which make the problem worse), lockdowns, mandates, social distancing, or new drugs.”

You can keep up with the latest news about Fauci Flu shot injuries and deaths at Vaccines.news.

