VAERS data analysis reveals that numerous new health problems are caused by covid “vaccines”

An analysis of the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has found that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” cause an even greater variety of health problems than previously thought.

More than one million reports of various health problems have flooded VAERS since late 2020, as have more than 21,000 reports of death caused by the injections. The “experts” and public health officials continue to downplay them, but they are really starting to mount.

The claim is that just because someone develops a serious lifelong illness or dies immediately after getting injected with a Fauci Flu needle does not necessarily mean that the injection caused it. Computational biological Jessica Rose, however, reveals otherwise.

“The safety signals being thrown off in VAERS now are off the charts across the board,” Rose told The Epoch Times.

Rose utilized various data-parsing methods to flush out which cases of injury and death were causal in relation to the jabs and which ones were merely corollary. This helped to ensure that her findings are accurate.

“For example, the vaccines usually come in two doses,” the Times reported. “A random adverse event unrelated to the vaccine should be dose agnostic. A stroke randomly coinciding with a vaccination shouldn’t be picky about which dose it was.”

“In the VAERS data, however, a number of the reported problems are dose-dependent.”

Ever since covid shots were introduced, VAERS injury and death reports have skyrocketed

Another example is myocarditis in teenagers. The rate of reporting for this particular injury is several times higher after the second dose compared to the first dose, which points to the fact that it is causative, not correlative.

Mainstream medicine has already relented to the fact that, yes, Wuhan Flu injections do elevate the risk of myocarditis and other heart-related problems in teenagers, and especially in teenage boys.

They claim that the risk is still “low,” but VAERS data seems to tell a different story. We see from it that not only are heart problems extremely common post-injection, but so are fainting, dizziness and other issues.

While a statistical analysis like the one Rose put together is not necessarily definitive, it does shed light on a phenomenon that many are noticing, but that the “experts” are refusing to acknowledge or accept.

Ever since the shots were introduced by Donald Trump under Operation Warp Speed, VAERS has been getting flooded with reports of serious injury and death among demographics not usually prone to health problems.

Younger people seem to be getting more injured than older people by the injections. There are also many more reports being filed in VAERS as opposed to pre-2020 when the jabs did not yet exist.

“In lieu of being able to explain this happening for any other reason, it satisfies the dose-response point quite well, in my opinion,” Rose says about the substantial uptick in adverse events being reported to VAERS, especially after the second dose of a shot.

Rose looked at the data from the perspective of the Bradford Hill criteria, which includes a set of nine questions that epidemiologists use to determine the likely cause of an observed health effect. She says she found evidence to answer all nine of the questions positively.

Rose has repeatedly attempted to publish her findings, only to encounter resistance within established “science” circles. Last year, right before a paper of hers on VAERS myocarditis was scheduled to be published, the publisher pulled it at the last minute for reasons that remain unknown.

“The real science, finally,” wrote someone at the Times about Rose’s work.

The latest news coverage about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

