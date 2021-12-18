Respected cardiologist warns that COVID-19 vaccines are more dangerous than the virus

For many people, the decision of whether or not to get a COVID-19 vaccine feels like a no-win situation given the fact that you can die from both the vaccine and the virus itself. However, a top cardiologist is warning that a game-changing study illustrates how the vaccines are actually more dangerous than the virus they are supposed to protect people from.

Dr. Peter McCulloch is a respected cardiologist whose works have been published more than 650 times in medical journals. He is also the author of a cardiology textbook, the editor of a cardiology journal and an internist whose past experience includes serving on the teams that review new vaccines.

As someone who has chaired data safety monitoring boards on several occasions, Dr. McCulloch said that he was very surprised by what happened when the vaccines were first rolled out earlier in the year. Speaking on scientist Bret Weinstein’s DarkHorse podcast, McCulloch said that in normal circumstances, what happened this January when officials learned of 182 deaths following 278 million shots should have been enough to put an end to the COVID vaccine program. He cited a similar example in the suspension of a vaccination campaign for the swine flu in 1976 following just three deaths and 94 cases of paralysis.

He said: “Our [COVID] vaccine program would have been shut down in February for excess mortality in America.”

According to Dr. McCulloch, these vaccines are especially dangerous for the elderly. He said that studies carried out in nursing homes in Europe showed that at least 40 percent of deaths were directly from the vaccines.

“We now know it’s the seniors who die with the vaccine … 50 percent of these deaths occur within 48 hours, 80 percent within a week,” he said.

Some of the patients, he added, suffered from severe reactions followed by death within just a day or two. Many are dying from cardiopulmonary collapse because of their body’s overwhelming production of the spike protein, while others are dying from a thromboembolic or bleeding death within a few weeks of getting the vaccine.

He said that it’s clear that the deaths are biologically related to the vaccines.

Elderly, young people at risk from vaccines

Unfortunately, it is not just the elderly who need to worry about the vaccines. McCulloch also noted the high risk to young people. Although some in the media have tried to downplay the heart problems such as myocarditis that many young people are experiencing after the vaccine, McCulloch says that the problem is quite serious and has sent many young people to the hospital.

In June, the CDC and the FDA recognized 200 cases of myocarditis. Since then, the total has climbed to 11,000 certified cases in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). It is affecting boys at a greater rate than girls, and the real rate has been at least 50 percent higher than the CDC’s projections. He added that children between the ages of 12 and 17 are more likely to be hospitalized due to myocarditis than COVID.

Although he said he understands that people want to do what they can to stop this virus, many don’t want to sacrifice their life for it.

He added: “And that’s what they’re being asked for; they’re being asked to … take a vaccine, and even though it’s rare, you could lose your life and then people are saying, ‘Well, how rare is rare?’ and I can just tell you, the mortality rate by all expert analyses is unacceptably high.”

With 18,000 deaths in VAERS, half of which are Americans, and an under-reporting factor believed to be around 5, a conservative estimate would be that 45,000 to 50,000 Americans have died from the vaccine, and that is one reason many people would rather walk away from their job than get the jab.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

