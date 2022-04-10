Mainstream media censors information about rising COVID vaccine deaths

Mainstream media outlets are trying to hide the sheer number of deaths associated with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. Fortunately, those numbers are recorded through the government's own Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and same kinds of technology around the world.

According to the Pfizer and AstraZeneca U.K. data, injuries associated with the COVID-19 vaccine include strokes, heart attacks, miscarriages, Bell’s Palsy, sepsis, paralysis and more. There had also been reports that the COVID-19 vaccines have been causing blood clots.

The European database also verified that there had been over 32,649 fatalities and 3,003,296 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

In a summary of data through December 18, 2021, Pfizer vaccines alone caused 15,788 deaths and 1,476,269 injuries; Moderna caused 9,612 deaths and 431,805 injuries; Oxford/AstraZeneca logged in 6,862 deaths and 1,103,016 injuries; and there had been 2,075 deaths and 109,349 injuries for J&J.

These estimates were based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance, and totals are expected to be much higher based on the percentage of adverse reactions that have been reported.

In Scotland, the statistical report showed that the number of cases by vaccination status still proves that the majority of the cases come from the vaccinated population, with thousands being confirmed to be among those who have had their boosters.

In late 2021, it was found that around 45 percent of deaths following COVID vaccination happen in the first two weeks. Peter Schirmacher, a top pathologist, said around 30 to 40 percent of people who died within two weeks after vaccination were killed not by the virus, but by the vaccine.

In taking a conservative view regarding the reports recorded on VAERS, this will show that around 1,145 people have been killed by the vaccine at minimum. However, taking this ratio to the over 230 million vaccinated, then the numbers would fall to around 4.9 deaths per million killed by the vaccine.

This means that the COVID-19 vaccines are at least five times deadlier than the smallpox vaccines, which were deemed to be too unsafe to use. These estimates only assume deaths in the first two weeks following vaccination, and all excess deaths afterward were assumed to have been caused by something else. (Related: Young adults and adolescents are suffering heart inflammation caused by Covid-19 vaccines – cases skyrocket to at least 200 TIMES MORE than “expected” by CDC.)

CDC continues to float false narratives about vaccines

In mid-2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was caught driving the false narrative that vaccines are protecting people against COVID-19. However, this only appeared so because the agency stopped testing “vaccinated” people for the virus.

Reports say the CDC has decided to test only the unvaccinated people for the virus to make it appear that they were the only ones catching the variants.

“The CDC stopped monitoring non-severe COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people in May. It’s hard to assess delta’s risk without knowing what mild breakthrough cases look like – or whether they’re becoming more common,” according to a report.

This is why governments try to claim that the only people getting sick from the virus are the unvaccinated. By refusing to test or monitor anyone who had been inoculated, the data will of course suggest that the vaccines “work.”

In a July 2021 motion, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) called for an immediate stop to COVID-19 vaccination. According to them, the vaccines were only granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, and should not have been given the green light.

In a press release, the group specifically asked that COVID-19 vaccinations be halted for three groups: young Americans aged 18 and below who are at “zero risk” from dying of COVID; those who have recovered from COVID who have acquired natural immunity; and those who have not received informed consent as defined by federal law.

The AFLDS said at the time: “It is unlawful and unconstitutional to administer experimental agents to individuals who cannot make an informed decision as to the true benefits and risks of vaccines.”

Follow Vaccines.news for more updates about vaccine rollouts and adverse events.

Watch the video below for more information about COVID vaccine deaths.

https://www.brighteon.com/457c49ce-0858-481a-b975-4b0dd202601e

This video is from the TNTVNEWS channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Federal lawsuit claims VAERS reporting system is HIDING actual number of coronavirus vaccine deaths.

VAERS analysis exposes CDC, FDA for covering up hundreds of serious adverse events associated with COVID vaccines.

VAERS records overwhelming adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines in first two months of 2022.

VAERS data shows skyrocketing number adverse events following COVID vaccinations.

CDC caught removing Covid vaccine injury reports from VAERS.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

SteveKirsch.Substack.com

News.Yahoo.com

AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org

Brighteon.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

