The more vaccines you take, the weaker your immune system becomes

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.There is no longer any doubt, based on the science, that getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is a great way to destroy your immune system.

It is now clearer than ever that the more jabs a person takes, the greater his or her risk of suffering immune failure. And over time, each additional injection weakens the immune system that much more, increasing the odds that chronic illness or death becomes the result.

On his Substack, Steve Kirsch revealed data from the New Zealand Ministry of Health showing that the triple vaccinated are much more vulnerable to becoming infected with or dying from covid than the unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations, serious outcomes and death are all much more prominent in the “fully vaccinated,” the data shows, than they are in people who left their natural immune systems alone.

The same kind of data can be found in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, showing that with each subsequent injection, immune failure becomes that much more likely. (Related: Covid injections have also been shown to cause AIDS.)

“So the vaccine is working exactly the OPPOSITE of what it is supposed to do,” Kirsch warns. “It is helping you to get the virus!!! In any rational world, we would stop the vaccines immediately. But, hey, this isn’t a rational world.”

There is no helping those who do not want to be helped

No matter how unsafe the injections prove to be, governments everywhere will continue to push them, and a contingent of obedient society will believe whatever they are told, even if it defies all logic.

“There is no stopping condition in our world,” Kirsch says.

“No matter how unsafe the vax is, it will be mandated because people BELIEVE it is the only way to stop COVID. And nothing is going to change this belief due to cognitive dissonance effects.”

The U.K. government’s covid vaccine surveillance report currently shows that over time, the fully injected are getting sicker and sicker. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths are soaring among the jabbed, in other words.

And truth be told, there is no other way to explain this than to assume that the “vaccines” are making people more susceptible to infection over time, likely through immune system destruction.

“This is why we ignore all the scientific evidence because it must be wrong! It goes against what we’ve been told!” Kirsch further writes.

“So when the science says ‘don’t get the vax and masks don’t work,’ it doesn’t matter, because it goes against what we were told. Science is no match for our belief systems.”

To accept what true science actually says is to go against the prevailing narrative, which for many people is never going to happen. Even when they can see with their own eyes that something is wrong, they will continue to believe the “authorities.”

Even the “old” science that supports the notion that vaccines might be harming immunity has been tossed out the window in favor of the new Tony Fauci “science,” which shifts with the wind to always back the agenda.

“The new science is whatever Dr. I Am Science says now,” wrote one of Kirsch’s newsletter readers.

“A few decades ago, anyone claiming to be Science would have been locked in an asylum. Now we have him control a pandemic he and his minions created. Seems like we have entered a new Dark Ages in this century.”

Another person pointed out that the progressive immune damage theory is seen even in the health outcome variance between the double- and triple-injected. Those who get a “booster” end up faring much worse, on average, than those who stop at just one or two shots.

The latest news about Fauci Flu injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.