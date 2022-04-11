Global pandemic of the vaccinated gets worse as more people take deadly shots

President Joe Biden, White House Chief Medical Counsel Dr. Anthony Fauci and many of the United States’ other leading politicians and public health officials continue to claim without evidence that any COVID-19 outbreak occurring in the country is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

Last year, Biden himself asserted that only the unvaccinated would experience a terrible winter. “We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated – for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” he said.

Data from California, Georgia and Illinois show that during the post-vaccine delta wave, deaths among the vaccinated and boosted accounted for around 21 percent for California and Georgia and 38 percent in Illinois. This is an already very high amount. But after the emergence of the omicron variant, the proportions in California and Georgia rose substantially to 35 percent each while Illinois’ remained relatively unchanged.

This data from the beginning of March is likely very old by this point and a significantly larger share of deaths is likely from the vaccinated population of all three states.

African continent proves COVID-19 is pandemic of the vaccinated

The situation in America is the same as almost everywhere else in the world. Despite the fact that more than 11.3 billion doses of the many COVID-19 vaccine brands have already been distributed and administered, cases are still rising in some of the world’s most highly vaccinated nations. Other countries with high vaccination rates and are experiencing a lull in infections are preparing for another wave to come before the year ends.

The only region of the world that is not following this trend is Africa, where COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death rates are still significantly lower than most of the developed world. At the same time, vaccination rates on the continent are still among the lowest in the world.

“If there is truly a pandemic of the unvaccinated, then why is there not an excessive amount of COVID cases and deaths in the least vaccinated region of the world: Africa?” asked journalists from InfoWars. “In fact, most of the cases seem to be in the areas with some of the highest vaccination rates.”

InfoWars added that Africa has some of the lowest COVID-19 case and death rates because there are high rates of vaccine hesitancy across the entire continent and over 30 different countries there are getting supplies of ivermectin from the most unlikely source: the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. (Related: Why does Africa have such low rates of severe COVID-19 infection and mortality?)

The rate of vaccine hesitancy in Africa was so high that the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the world to stop all COVID-19 vaccine donations because so few people want to get vaccinated.

John Nkengasong, the agency’s director, warned that flooding the continent with more vaccines will only result in vaccine shipments expiring.

“It’s like buying a whole basket of foods and just putting it on your kitchen counter,” he said. “If you cannot use any, it will rot.”

Furthermore, the African Union recently said it would stop buying additional doses of Moderna’s experimental, dangerous and ineffective mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The African Union, through COVAX, the global initiative to give unused vaccines to places with low vaccination rates, was given the option to purchase 166 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for the third quarter of 2022, and another 166 million for the fourth quarter of the year. Neither option was picked up.

Learn more about the pandemic of the vaccinated at Pandemic.news.

Watch this video that discusses the evidence proving COVID-19 is the pandemic of the vaccinated.

https://rumble.com/v10fpvd-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Pandemic of the Vaccinated

This video is from the Cisco Girl channel on Brighteon.com.

