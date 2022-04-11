German legislators vote against bill that would have mandated COVID-19 vaccines for people over 60

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.Germany has just rejected a bill making vaccination against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) mandatory for citizens over the age of 60.

Legislators in Germany’s Bundestag (federal parliament) have been debating for months whether to introduce a policy to mandate the experimental, ineffective and deadly COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens 18 years and older.

After lengthy negotiations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was able to get his left-wing coalition government to craft a bill that would make the vaccine mandatory for citizens over 60.

This proposal was referred to as a “compromise,” as many members of the coalition government, particularly from the more pro-free market Free Democratic Party (FDP), were unwilling to make vaccinations mandatory for all. (Related: Germany’s COVID vaccine mandate could be delayed due to “bureaucratic hurdles.”)

This compromise legislation would have made it mandatory for everybody over 60 to show proof of vaccination or recovery from a previous COVID-19 infection by Oct. 15. Unvaccinated adults under the age of 59 would have also been required to attend “counseling sessions” on the COVID-19 vaccines.

The vote was preceded by an intense series of debates that spanned several weeks. The last of the debates took place right before the vote and lasted for more than three hours.

Member of Parliament (MP) Dagmar Schmidt, who introduced the bill, tried to fearmonger other MPs to support it by claiming this will prevent cases from surging later this year. “Today is not about what’s happening now, but what will very likely happen in the fall,” she said.

But the opposition, led by the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, argued that the vaccines were not necessary because cases were already going down all over the country.

CDU MP Tino Sorge argued that, because the current situation showed that it is unlikely Germany’s healthcare system will be overwhelmed once again if cases do rise, it was not necessary to make vaccination compulsory.

Scholz, expecting the vote to be very close, even recalled members of his coalition who were currently attending to other matters overseas. This included Foreign Minister and Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock, who was at a major North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting regarding Ukraine.

But the vote was far from close. Of the 674 members of the Bundestag that voted, 378 voted against the vaccine mandate, while only 296 supported it.

In the governing coalition, most if not all of the members of the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Greens voted for the mandate. Most of the dissenters in the government came from the FDP.

To get the FDP to even agree to bring the bill to the floor of the Bundestag for a vote, Scholz had to consent to let lawmakers vote with their conscience rather than being forced to vote along party lines. This allowed many senior FDP members to come out during the debates against the vaccine mandate.

German chancellor gives up push to mandate vaccines for seniors

The Bundestag’s rejection of the bill is a major blow to Scholz and his coalition government. The chancellor himself said after the vote that he was disappointed with the Bundestag’s rejection of the mandate. He added that he would not launch a second campaign to make the vaccines mandatory.

“I find the Bundestag’s decision very clear,” said Scholz, who added that his government would find other ways to increase the country’s vaccination rate without mandates. Currently, 76 percent of all Germans are fully vaccinated, and 59 percent have received booster vaccines.

“We will do everything we can to convince more citizens of this country to get vaccinated,” said Scholz.

After the vote, members of the Greens and the SPD blamed the FDP for not committing to the goals of the rest of the coalition and for siding with the conservative opposition.

The SPD and the Greens also tried to pin the blame on the CDU’s leadership for not letting their members vote their conscience, as they believed there were many within the ranks of both parties who would have supported the mandate but were prevented from doing so by the leadership.

Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, who along with Scholz led efforts to get the mandate passed, reacted with concern to the failure of his preferred policy choice to get passed. He warned that this could lead to more COVID-19 infections in Germany later this year.

“It is a very important decision because now the fight against corona in autumn becomes much more difficult,” he claimed. “Laying political blame does not help. We move on.”

Learn more about the fight against COVID-19 mandates at HealthFreedom.news.

Watch this video to listen to the speech of Alternative for Germany co-leader Alice Weidel against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Germany.

This video is from the Vigilent Citizen channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Ukrainians fleeing Putin fall right into hands of vaccine Nazis in Germany, where all refugees are being fully jabbed.

France, Italy, Germany and Spain suspend use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid blood clot fears.

Official government data from Germany suggests covid fully vaccinated people will develop AIDS.

Truth hurts: 96% of omicron cases in Germany are among the fully vaccinated.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DW.com

Reuters.com

NYTimes.com

Rumble.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.