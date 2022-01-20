Germany’s COVID vaccine mandate could be delayed due to “bureaucratic hurdles”

Bureaucracy may have saved thousands of lives in Germany – at least for a few months. The Berlin Daily Tagesspiegelreported that enforcement of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate could be delayed until June as lawmakers want to “ensure the technical conditions, such as a nationwide vaccine register, are in place.”

Germany’s ruling parties hit the brakes on plans for coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to “properly debate the contentious measures” in parliament.

Dirk Wiese, a deputy parliamentary caucus leader for the Social Democrats, said that “a vote probably won’t be passed until late March, then the bill would go to the Upper House, which would likely not approve it until April.” Political leaders have agreed to let lawmakers vote according to their own conscience rather than along party lines on the issue.

In November last year, Olaf Scholz, who replaced Angela Merkel as Germany’s chancellor, wanted to see COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory by the end of February or early March and told the tabloid newspaper Bild that the country’s high infection rate warranted the move.

Almost 72 percent of Germans are considered “fully vaccinated” while 42.3 percent have received an additional booster shot.

A study conducted in the first two and a half months of vaccine rollout in Germany found that 286 vaccinated Germans died between one hour to 40 days after vaccination. They were vaccinated with Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine. The vaccine rollout in Germany started on December 27, 2020.

Thousands of unvaccinated Germans are opposing the vaccine mandate. Vaccine resistance is particularly strong deep in the former Communist east, the bailiwick of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfG) Party. Leaders of AfG’s parliamentary group, Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, are both proudly unvaccinated and both tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

Bavaria and Baden-Wurttemberg, two wealthy southern states, are also home to a noisy protest movement against tyrannical measures to combat the virus – known as the “Querdenker” or “Contrarians.”

The looming mandate has also been a rallying point for vocal anti-vaccine campaigners,who have taken part in protests against Germany’s pandemic restrictions. (Related: Germany criminalizes anti-lockdown protests using “delta variant” spread as an excuse to crush liberty.)

Thousands of protesters have joined in numerous demonstrations in Dusseldorf, western Germany after the government began offering COVID-19 jabs to children between the ages of five and 11 in December.

They held banners that read: “We are the red line, no compulsory vaccination,” “Protect the children” and “Double vaccinated, lied to multiple times! Booster? No thanks!”

According to a police tweet, one protester was seen wearing a Star of David with the inscription “unvaccinated.”

In Berlin, police counted more than 100 vehicles, 70 bikes and approximately 200 people overall in a coronavirus demonstration that took the form of a car-and-bike convoy.

On January 8, some thousands of protesters rallied in several cities under the banner “Enough! Hands off our children,” with the largest event held in Hamburg and participated in by 16,000 people, according to the police.

Demonstrations were also held at Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, Halle in the eastern Saxony-Anhalt state, Bautzen, Dresden and Leipzig.

Some anti-COVID measures protests have turned violent in recent weeks.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach claimed that the opponents of vaccination are willing to “wipe all scientific knowledge off the table” and voluntarily entering “a bubble of bogus truths.”

Watch the video below about worldwide protests against COVID-19 mandates.

https://www.brighteon.com/9128aab7-6254-4dcd-ad51-e582995a3b47

Olivia Cook

