Investigation proves Pfizer vaccine offers less than 1% protection against COVID-19

An investigation by the Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA) has found that Pfizer's Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine only has an efficacy rate of 0.84 percent. They added that Pfizer's vaccine has done "more harm than good."

The CCCA recently published a video and an accompanying 50-page PDF presentation that provides a thorough explanation of their investigation of the recent data released by Pfizer regarding the development and testing of the Big Pharma company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The video and presentation explain that the CCCA is merely quantifying and contextualizing Pfizer’s claim that taking its COVID-19 vaccine is an act of risk reduction. When the Big Pharma company first unveiled its vaccine to the public, it claimed that it showed 95 percent efficacy seven days after the second dose.

But the CCCA said that the 95 percent efficacy is the reduction of “relative risk,” and not “absolute risk,” which the organization said is the more accurate scientific measurement to judge efficacy.

According to the absolute risk reduction value, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine only has an efficacy rate of 0.84 percent.

In Pfizer’s trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, only eight out of 18,198 vaccinated participants were reported to have developed COVID-19. In the unvaccinated placebo group, 162 out of 18,325 developed COVID-19.

For the untrained eye, this data shows that getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine makes a person less likely to contract the virus. But the trial data shows that, even without the vaccine, the risk of contracting coronavirus was “extremely low,” at 0.88 percent for the unvaccinated and 0.04 percent for the vaccinated.

This is where Pfizer got its 95 percent number from. The company took the relative difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

But when taking all of the trial data into consideration, the actual net benefit, or absolute risk, of taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is just 0.84 percent.

“How many people would have chosen to take the COVID-19 vaccines had they understood that they offered less than one percent overall benefit?” asked the CCCA. “It’s clear that Pfizer – and the agencies overseeing their trials – failed to follow established, high quality safety and efficacy protocols right from the beginning.”

Pfizer vaccine increases risk of illness

Pfizer’s trial data also proves that getting vaccinated increases a person’s risk of illness.

According to the organization, Pfizer’s six-month trial data showed a “level one evidence of harm.” It found that around 91.3 percent of people in the vaccinated group experienced adverse reactions to the experimental vaccine. “There’s no benefit to a reduction in cases if it comes at a cost of increased illness and death,” said the CCCA.

There was a 300 percent increase in the number of adverse events determined to have been caused by the dangerous vaccine in the vaccinated group. Severe adverse events, or side effects that can strongly interfere with a person’s ability to function normally, increased by 75 percent in the vaccinated group.

There was also a 10 percent increase in serious adverse events among the vaccinated. A serious adverse event involves hospitalization or a visit to a hospital’s emergency room. (Related: Pfizer buys pharmaceutical company that makes heart medication to solve the problem caused by mRNA vaccines.)

Furthermore, more people in the vaccinated group died than in the placebo group – 20 to 14.

“Any government that approved this medical intervention for its citizens should have ensured that the trial had used the appropriate clinical endpoints and high quality safety science,” said the CCCA. “Any government official who possesses this evidence and continues to allow its citizens to be inoculated with a toxic agent is, at the very least, negligent.”

Watch the CCCA’s entire presentation proving that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines do more harm than good.

https://www.brighteon.com/1c06057a-d6cb-4413-aece-44b4c4fefe0f

This video is from the KristallKlar channel on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about how dangerous Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines are by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NewsRescue.com

OCLA.ca

Brighteon.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

