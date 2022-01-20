COVID-19 vaccine champions fail to control pandemic

Figures released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Our World in Data showed that countries with high vaccination rates have more deaths and hospitalizations compared to countries with low vaccination records.

The data was culled from the start of a worldwide vaccination program from December 2020 to September 2021 by oncologist and statistician Gerard Delepine, who said current assessment of the most vaccinated countries proved the impossibility of obtaining immunity through vaccination.

Gibraltar

The vaccination in Gibraltar, which has 34,000 inhabitants, started in December 2020. Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on Spain’s south coast, had 1,040 confirmed cases and five deaths attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) before the mass vaccination program. It achieved 115 percent coverage for its Astra Zeneca injections, which included visitors from Spain.

Instead of reduced infections following its mass vaccination program, deaths increased 19-fold to 2,853 while infections ballooned to 5,314, a five-fold increase. Those responsible for the policy denied that vaccination has a link to the results, though it was very clear that 115 percent vaccination coverage does not protect against the disease.

Malta

With 84 percent vaccine coverage, Malta is one of the European champions of the so-called COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 800,000 doses have been administered on this  islands of 500,000 inhabitants.

But in July 2021, the epidemic started again and fatalities increased significantly, forcing the authorities to recognize that vaccination does not protect the population and impose restrictions. This is another proof that the high rate of vaccination will not protect the population from the epidemic in terms of cases and mortality.

Iceland

More than 80 percent are vaccinated in this small country of 360,000 inhabitants. Seventy-five percent already have a complete vaccination cycle. Daily infections, however continued to rise from 10 to 120 individuals before stabilizing at a rate higher than the pre-vaccination period.

Singapore

With the pandemic exploding, Singapore has abandoned its zero-COVID policy that eyes to eradicate the virus by treating it like a flu.

Nearly 80 percent of the population has received at least one dose. But it has seen an increase in cases from about 10 in June to more than 150 at the end of July and 1,246 cases on September 24.

United Kingdom

Dubbed as the European Astra Zeneca titleholder, the United Kingdom vaccinated 70 percent of its population at least once while 59 percent already completed the two-shot regimen.

Despite this high percentage, U.K saw an explosion of cases at the beginning of the summer, with up to 60,000 new cases per day by mid-July.

This situation forced Andrew Pollard, representative of the Oxford Vaccine Group, to acknowledge before the Parliament that achieving collective immunity through vaccination is a myth.

Israel

Pfizer is the favorite vaccine of Israel, where 70 percent of the population is vaccinated and nearly 90 percent of those at risk have completed the vaccination cycle.

Still, the epidemic is as strong as ever. More than 11,000 new cases were recorded in September 14 alone. This surpassed the peaks, which happened in January 2021 during the outbreak following the first Pfizer injections, by nearly 50 percent. (Related: Israel study questions COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, reveals stunning degree of HARM caused by vaccines.)

Delepine concluded that the insistence of governments to pursue vaccine-only policies are leading to a deadly impasse. The vaccines do not prevent the epidemic from returning, thus an increase in deaths and hospitalizations for the population.

According to Delepine, doctors must be allowed to make early treatments like what happened in India, Japan and Korea, which are faring much better compared to countries focusing on mass vaccination.

“They must interrupt their deceptive and deleterious pro-vaccination campaign and recommend early treatment. The continuation of the ban on early treatment by treating physicians leads to a loss of chances for many patients,” said Delepine.

Watch this video of Dr. Byram Bridle explaining why highly vaccinated countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

https://www.brighteon.com/89c3dfd3-252b-4510-a1fd-6cd30b4c127f

This video is from the Truth or Consequences channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more news and information regarding coronavirus.

