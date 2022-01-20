Investigation and leaked military documents prove Fauci lied about coronavirus gain-of-function research in Wuhan

Investigative journalism organization Project Veritas has uncovered never-before-seen military documents proving that White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress about the government’s involvement in gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

During his testimony before the Senate, Fauci told Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that, under the National Institutes of Health‘s (NIH) “working definition” of gain-of-function research, the government did not fund any research activities of its kind in Wuhan. (Related: Walensky says CDC may change definition of “fully vaccinated” to include “booster” shots.)

But the documents obtained by Project Veritas, which were allegedly hidden in a top-secret shared drive, refute Fauci’s claims.

These documents state that the EcoHealth Alliance approached the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in March 2018 looking to obtain funding for “Project DEFUSE,” a project that involved conducting gain-of-function research on bat-borne coronavirus.

According to EcoHealth, the goal of Project DEFUSE is “to analyze, predict, then defuse” the potential spillover of a bat-borne coronavirus to humans.

DARPA, which is responsible for research and development of technologies with potential military applications, rejected this proposal because it was far too dangerous and “the work was too close to violating the gain-of-function moratorium.” EcoHealth maintained its position, saying that the research would not violate the terms of the moratorium.

The documents further state that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIAID), of which Fauci is the director, did not reject EcoHealth’s proposal and went ahead with working on the project at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and at several sites located in the United States.

Meanwhile, Fauci repeatedly stated under oath during multiple Congressional hearings that neither the NIH nor the NIAID were ever involved in gain-of-function research with the EcoHealth Alliance.

Fauci’s claims are contradicted by a report submitted to the inspector general of the Department of Defense (DOD) by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph Murphy, a DARPA fellow. “When synthesized with the EcoHealth Alliance proposal, U.S. collections confirm EcoHealth Alliance was performing the work proposed [to DARPA],” Murphy reported.

DARPA experimenting with weaponizing mRNA technology

According to Project Veritas, the documents it found showed DARPA conducting experiments using mRNA technology and mRNA vaccines.

In fact, Project Veritas was able to uncover a clip of Dr. Steven Walker, former director of DARPA, talking about the potential military applications of mRNA technology.

“DARPA, about five or six years ago, set up an office called the Biotechnology Office,” said Walker. “The real purpose of that was to understand how biology worked and … design, build and test cycles where you could engineer microorganisms to do things that you want to do.”

Murphy, in his report to the DOD, mentioned that he was concerned because the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 “exactly matched” the vaccines that the NIH and EcoHealth program were developing in Wuhan. The DOD previously rejected the use of these vaccines because they found them “ineffective” against the virus.

Spike proteins being inserted into coronavirus variants too dangerous

“The spike proteins being inserted into the [coronavirus] variants were too dangerous,” wrote Murphy. He went on to explicitly call SARS-CoV-2 “an American-created recombinant bat vaccine, or its precursor virus.”

Jared Adams, chief of communications for DARPA, said he does not believe the documents uncovered by Project Veritas are completely accurate.

“It doesn’t sound normal to me,” said Adams. “If something resides in a classified setting, then it should be appropriately marked.” He added that he has never encountered unmarked documents like the DARPA report “that reside in a classified space” as this is not a good practice.

“If the DOD, the same people who make our nuclear arsenal, felt this research was too dangerous to proceed with, why in the world did the NIH, NIAID and EcoHealth Alliance recklessly disregard the risks involved?” said James O’Keefe, journalist and founder of Project Veritas, in the video detailing the results of the organization’s investigation. “Did they purposefully change the definition of gain-of-function in order to bypass the moratorium?”

“Further, who at DARPA made the decision to bury the original report that could have raised red flags to the Pentagon, the White House or Congress, which may have prevented this entire pandemic that has led to the deaths of 5.4 million people worldwide and caused much pain and suffering to many millions more?”

Watch a clip of Project Veritas’ investigation here:

https://www.brighteon.com/b247a5b8-3aa7-408e-b5f4-a1237408df7a

This video is from the Libertarian channel on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about Fauci’s involvement in the creation of COVID-19 at BioTerrorism.news.

