Think you’re “fully” vaccinated? Not anymore: Fauci aggressively pushing THIRD covid vaccine shot

Tony “doctor death” Fauci is now claiming that the first two doses of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” that millions of people received are not enough to provide full protection against the Chinese Virus, and that a third “booster” shot is necessary.

In a public statement, Fauci fearmongered about how it is a “very high priority” for people to rush on out and get their third injection of one of the syringes from Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” scheme, which he says will keep them “safe” from all the mutating “variants.”

Because many Americans have weak immune systems, Fauci contends that a third – and who knows, maybe even a fourth and a fifth – injection is needed “as quickly as possible” to help “flatten the curve” and bring about a “new normal.”

“Immunocompromised individuals are vulnerable,” Fauci stated during a recent White House briefing.

“It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters, and we are now working on that and we will make that be implemented as quickly as possible … It is a very high priority.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is a private corporation posing as a government body, immunocompromised Americans may receive a little extra “boost” from additional injections of Chinese Virus vaccine, so Fauci wants to see everyone get one immediately.

“It is clear now from observational data that was made that they do not, in general, do not make an adequate response that we feel would be adequately protected,” Fauci proclaimed.

France, Israel already offering third “booster” covid shots to sick and elderly

Fauci’s latest scheme has already been adopted in France, where officials are handing out third “booster” shots to residents living with cancer or other immune impairments. The government of Israel announced last month that it plans to do the same for people over 60, in whom the first two jabs supposedly “wane” over time.

Fauci and other death “doctors” are aggressively pushing for the United States to follow suit. Should Fauci’s proposal get the green light from the rest of the medical-industrial complex, then soon Americans who got sick from their first two jabs will be lining right up to “cure” their vaccine-induced ails with a third injection.

Scott Gottlieb, who was appointed by Trump to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2017 to 2019, agrees with Fauci. Gottlieb told CNBC in a recent interview that older people and sick people need to get a third injection of a Trump Vaccine by September or October at the latest in order to stay “safe.”

“Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion Inc. and biotech company Illumina,” reads a CNBC disclosure at the bottom of an article about Gottlieb.

“He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ and Royal Caribbean’s ‘Healthy Sail Panel.’”

In other news, Fauci has come out to condemn the recent biker rally in Sturgis, S.D., calling it a dangerous “super spreader” event. Meanwhile, Fauci is perfectly okay with Barack Hussein Obama’s recent birthday bash, which saw hundreds of celebrities converge on Martha’s Vineyard to party it up in celebration of Obama’s existence.

“I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci told Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press,” completely ignoring the massive Obama rally in Massachusetts.

“There comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

