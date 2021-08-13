Think you’re “fully” vaccinated? Not anymore: Fauci aggressively pushing THIRD covid vaccine shot

Tony “doctor death” Fauci is now claiming that the first two doses of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” that millions of people received are not enough to provide full protection against the Chinese Virus, and that a third “booster” shot is necessary.

In a public statement, Fauci fearmongered about how it is a “very high priority” for people to rush on out and get their third injection of one of the syringes from Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” scheme, which he says will keep them “safe” from all the mutating “variants.”

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Because many Americans have weak immune systems, Fauci contends that a third – and who knows, maybe even a fourth and a fifth – injection is needed “as quickly as possible” to help “flatten the curve” and bring about a “new normal.”

“Immunocompromised individuals are vulnerable,” Fauci stated during a recent White House briefing.

“It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters, and we are now working on that and we will make that be implemented as quickly as possible … It is a very high priority.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is a private corporation posing as a government body, immunocompromised Americans may receive a little extra “boost” from additional injections of Chinese Virus vaccine, so Fauci wants to see everyone get one immediately.

“It is clear now from observational data that was made that they do not, in general, do not make an adequate response that we feel would be adequately protected,” Fauci proclaimed.

France, Israel already offering third “booster” covid shots to sick and elderly

Fauci’s latest scheme has already been adopted in France, where officials are handing out third “booster” shots to residents living with cancer or other immune impairments. The government of Israel announced last month that it plans to do the same for people over 60, in whom the first two jabs supposedly “wane” over time.

Fauci and other death “doctors” are aggressively pushing for the United States to follow suit. Should Fauci’s proposal get the green light from the rest of the medical-industrial complex, then soon Americans who got sick from their first two jabs will be lining right up to “cure” their vaccine-induced ails with a third injection.

Scott Gottlieb, who was appointed by Trump to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2017 to 2019, agrees with Fauci. Gottlieb told CNBC in a recent interview that older people and sick people need to get a third injection of a Trump Vaccine by September or October at the latest in order to stay “safe.”

“Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion Inc. and biotech company Illumina,” reads a CNBC disclosure at the bottom of an article about Gottlieb.

“He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ and Royal Caribbean’s ‘Healthy Sail Panel.’”

In other news, Fauci has come out to condemn the recent biker rally in Sturgis, S.D., calling it a dangerous “super spreader” event. Meanwhile, Fauci is perfectly okay with Barack Hussein Obama’s recent birthday bash, which saw hundreds of celebrities converge on Martha’s Vineyard to party it up in celebration of Obama’s existence.

“I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci told Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press,” completely ignoring the massive Obama rally in Massachusetts.

“There comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Archive.is

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Archive.is

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.