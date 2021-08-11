University of Pittsburgh caught harvesting LIVE baby body parts prior to abortions; organ harvesting experiments funded by Fauci and the NIH

The latest information drop from Judicial Watch has revealed that the University of Pittsburgh, thanks to funding from Tony Fauci, has been harvesting body parts from live babies just prior to aborting them.

Large taxpayer grants sent by Fauci to the university (Pitt) via the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have been used to harvest hearts, legs, brains and other body parts and organs from unborn babies, which were then cut up and stored, we now know.

The Center for Medical Progress (CMP) alleges that Pitt removes the body parts from the babies’ bodies before they are terminated, meaning the children are murdered alive – all thanks to Fauci, it is important to emphasize.

Natural News has been at the forefront of reporting on all this, by the way. For years, we drew attention to this aborted baby body parts racket, only to be accused by the establishment of spreading wild “conspiracy theories” that once again have been proven true.

“The CMP explained that the school has admitted that “ischemia time” that it cited in an application for federal tax money for its abortion program ‘refers to the time after the tissue collection procedure,’” reports WND‘s Bob Unruh.

“The CMP explained, ‘Ischemia starts when the organ (the kidneys primarily in Pitt’s GUDMAP project) is cut off from blood circulation. The NIH defines ischemia as ‘lack of blood supply to a part of the body.’ The university states the fetal organs do not undergo ischemia – lose their blood supply – until ‘after the tissue collection procedure.’”

What this means, of course, is that tiny babies whose hearts are still beating are being ripped apart by Pitt, with Fauci’s blessing.

“Pitt is now admitting to news media that the aborted babies are still alive at the time their kidneys are cut out for NIH grant money,” says CMP chief David Daleiden.

“Pitt’s grant application for GUDMAP advertised this to the federal government and that labor induction abortions, where the baby is pushed out of the mother whole, would be ‘used to obtain the tissue.’ The plain meaning of the GUDMAP grant application, and the University of Pittsburgh’s statement today explaining it, is that Pitt and the Planned Parenthood abortion providers responsible for its ‘research’ abortions are allowing babies, some of the age of viability, to be delivered alive, and then killing them by cutting their kidneys out.”

Why didn’t Bill Barr put a stop to these horrors while Attorney General

All of this took place during Donald Trump’s presidency, it is important to note. The gory details about this mass genocide operation were reported far and wide by the independent media throughout the Trump years, only to be ignored.

Why did Bill Barr, Trump’s latter-appointed attorney general, not do anything about this when he knew full well that it was happening? In Daleiden’s view, Barr should be “impeached and hauled before Congress to explain himself.”

Merrick Garland reportedly promised the Senate Judiciary Committee that he would make decisions about “fetal trafficking prosecutions” based on both the facts and the law, and yet thus far absolutely nothing has been done on that front.

Daleiden, this writer, and many others want to know why nothing is being done against Fauci, Pitt, and all others involved with this mass genocide of the innocent. The more nothing gets done, the more the cup of God’s wrath against this wicked nation fills to the brim.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose NIAID office funds nearly 60% of NIH-sponsored fetal experimentation, was recently grilled by Senator Rand Paul about unethical government-sponsored gain-of-function experiments,” Daleiden explains.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee should call Barr, Garland, FBI Director Wray, NIH Director Collins, Fauci, and representatives of Pitt and Planned Parenthood to face the same imperative scrutiny for the enabling of partial-birth abortions and infanticide in the government-sponsored human trafficking of aborted infants.”

Ethan Huff

