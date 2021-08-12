“Long Covid” is Fauci’s code phrase for long-term vaccine damage

According to Anthony Fauci, who flip-flops Covid safety advice nearly daily, a new syndrome has arrived called “long COVID,” and it’s a whole series of long-term health conditions caused by the Covid vaccines, but blamed on the virus. These “conditions” including fatigue, shortness of breath, and loss of senses, including smell, taste, sight and hearing. Long-term means it may never subside or go away, by the way. This is all according to new studies that have emerged, but are getting buried by MSM.

“Long Covid” is the cover story now for debilitating Covid vaccine side effects and adverse events

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Every day now we are hearing that Delta is spreading, yet there’s no test for it. How odd. Now Fauci is all smiles while explaining that a new, more deadly Covid variant called Lambda is seeking humans for mass destruction. The variants were the first alibi for vaccine-induced injuries and deaths, but since Delta is so weak, the narrative is shifting quickly to “Deadly Lambda” and “Long Covid” as the reason tens of thousands of people are dying from rare “events” like sudden blood clots in the lungs, brain and stomach appearing just days after Covid vaccination.

To top it all off, Fauci admitted that the Covid vaccines are literally responsible for spreading disease. In other words, herd theory is blown wide open as a hoax because the vaccinated sheeple are shedding and spreading their injected GM disease onto each other, especially since the trillions of miniscule blood clots caused by the Covid jabs are causing the immune system to be weaker, and blood flow to be severely limited on oxygen and nutrients. Add the oxygen-depriving Covid masks all day and you have a real pandemic, and it’s almost all between the Covid-vaccinated, which turns out to be 50 percent of all Americans.

Fauci claims “breakthrough” cases, meaning people who get vaccinated and still get a light case of Covid afterwards, are susceptible to “Long Covid”

“We already know that people who get breakthrough infections and don’t go on to get advanced disease requiring hospitalization, they too are susceptible to long COVID,” Fauci claims. This is the ultimate cover for vaccines that not only do NOT work, but cause damage to the body, including damage to the vascular system, motor skills, respiratory tract, the 5 senses and overall immune function.

Anyone suffering from vaccine damage is quickly labeled “anti-vax” and “anti-science” if they talk about it on social media or inform the media in any way. Then all of their health detriment that’s caused by the mRNA and “protein payload injections” are all blamed on Covid variants and “Long Covid,” a completely made-up term that Fauci doesn’t mind using because everything else he’s said has turned out to be made up also.

Realize that if someone you know is pro-vaccine right now, that also means they are anti-science, because if they would look at the science, they would clearly see that vaccines are not safe or effective, but rather dangerous and defective.

Breakthrough cases happen because the Covid vaccines barely work, and when they do, they wane in power within a month or two, down to a very low, ineffective percentage of approximately 15 to 20 percent. That’s why the whole vaccine industry, including the CDC and NIH, are calling for Covid vaccines to be mandatory and happen every three months, to fight the new “variants” and as “boosters” when the fake vaccines “wear off.”

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these vaccine-induced crimes against humanity, plus the inside scoop on the upcoming “Delta” and “booster-vaccine” Holocaust, part II.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.