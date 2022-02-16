France, Italy, Germany and Spain suspend use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid blood clot fears

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemFrance, Italy, Germany and Spain suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 15, amid reports of blood clots in people who received the shot.

French President Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference that the country decided to halt the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab as a precaution. He added that the rollout will resume immediately once the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union‘s regulatory authority for drug safety, deems the vaccine safe.

The German Ministry of Health also suspended vaccinations with the shot due to reports of blood clot cases emerging in connection with the vaccine. “The European Medicines Agency will decide whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine,” the ministry said.

In Italy, thousands of doses in the northern province of Piedmont were seized on Sunday, March 14, after a man passed away hours after vaccination. Reuters reported that the 57-year-old man fell ill and died hours after receiving the jab, for unclear reasons.

“It is therefore important to ensure that continued administration of the drug throughout the country does not lead to further consequences (harmful or fatal) … until we are completely sure that (the man’s) death cannot be attributed to the above-mentioned inoculation,” prosecutor Teresa Angela Camelio said in a statement on Monday.

The Italian Medicines Agency confirmed that it temporarily stopped administering the vaccine as a precaution.

Also on Monday, Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Dias announced that the country will pause the use of the shot for two weeks as a precautionary measure. Prior to the announcement, only people under the age of 55 had been receiving the jab in Spain. (Related: Top vaccine scientist warns the world: HALT all covid-19 vaccinations immediately, or “uncontrollable monster” will be unleashed.)

AstraZeneca stated that there were 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in 28 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The pharmaceutical company added that there is no evidence that its COVID-19 vaccine carries an increased risk of blood clots.

The EMA also reassured people about the vaccine. “Many thousands of people develop blood clots annually in the European Union for different reasons,” the agency said, adding that the incidence in vaccinated people does not seem to be higher than what’s seen in the general population.

More countries suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Many other countries also decided to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine over safety concerns. The Netherlands announced on Sunday that the jab will not be used until at least March 29 as a precaution.

The move is expected to cause delays in rolling out shots in the country, which pre-ordered 12 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab and scheduled around 290,000 injections in the next two weeks. But Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that the government could not “allow any doubts about the vaccine.”

“We have to make sure everything is right, so it is wise to pause for now,” de Jonge added.

The decision is based on reports from Denmark and Norway of people who developed blood clots after receiving the shot. Danish officials announced on Sunday that a 60-year-old woman who recently got vaccinated with the jab had blood clots, a low blood platelet count and bleeding before dying.

Three health workers in Norway were also hospitalized for similar symptoms shortly after getting the vaccine, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday.

Both Denmark and Norway have suspended the use of the shot.

Other countries that put off the rollout of the jab included Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Romania. Outside of Europe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia and Thailand have also halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Learn more about the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines at Vaccines.news.

Virgilio Marin 

Sources include:

EpochTimes.com

Reuters.com

GlobalNews.ca

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

One thought on “France, Italy, Germany and Spain suspend use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid blood clot fears

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.