CDC data reveal 84% increase in death of millennials after vaccine mandate

In a recent episode of “The Ben Armstrong Show,” host Ben Armstrong discussed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that points to an alarming 84 percent increase in deaths recorded in millennials after the vaccine mandate was enforced in the United States.

The data, which was examined by former BlackRock portfolio manager-turned whistleblower Ed Dowd, showed the all-cause mortality rates among millennials who were vaccinated against Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Armstrong warned that if the vaccines were safe, death rates in 2021 would have gone down or stayed the same on average after people got vaccinated.

This suggests that coronavirus vaccines are linked to the recorded deaths among millennials vaccinated during the pandemic. Even natural disasters don’t come close to the “catastrophic ” number of deaths among millennials, said Armstrong. Wars are the only thing that could produce this amount of fatalities, he added. (Related: A colossal coverup of countless COVID vaccine “coincidences”.)

An alarming report on millennial excess mortality

Dowd, whose Twitter account was recently suspended for seven days, revealed that he worked with an insurance industry expert to analyze the CDC excess deaths data.

But while Dowd and the expert were looking for something else, they stumbled upon something shocking. The expert first broke down the data by age, then he created baselines for each age group to determine excess mortality.

According to Chart 4, the millennial age group (adults aged 25 to 44) experienced a whopping 84 percent increase in excess mortality into the fall. Dowd noted that this was potentially the worst-ever excess mortality in history.

The data showed that millennials saw the highest increase in excess deaths of any other age group, particularly because of the vaccine mandates imposed upon them so they could keep their jobs. Excess deaths among millennials was seven times higher than the Silent Generation, or adults aged 85 and above.

Chart 4 detailed when the mandates were enforced and people were told to get COVID-19 boosters. The vaccinations accelerated into fall, then it re-accelerated into the end of the year.

“Basically, you see that millennials experienced 84 percent excess death in the fall and winter of 2021. So excess deaths accelerated when mandates and boosters hit,” Dowd said.

“And this age group is important because they’re healthy. And you can’t say that they, you know, miss their cancer screenings. This is ages 25 to 44. So this is just devastating evidence that the vaccines are causing this age group to die at an accelerating rate.”

Based on the data, starting in the summer and going into the fall, which was when the mandates and the boosters were given, there were at least 61,000 excess millennial deaths.

According to Dowd, the “millennials experienced a Vietnam War in the second half of 2021.” At least 58,000 people and U.S. troops died in the Vietnam War over the course of 10 years, and “this generation just experienced something similar to the Vietnam War within the last six months,” he said.

Dowd issued a warning to the public: be wary of democide, which means “death by government.”

Amid the pandemic, the government has killed countless people by enforcing draconian rules and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

