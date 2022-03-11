Truth shall prevail: FDA begins (reluctantly) releasing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine documents

In the fight between the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency and the Food and Drug Administration regarding Pfizer vaccine data, Texas Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered the defendant to turn over 55,000 pages of documents per month beginning March. He ruled all data should be made public by the end of summer, not 2097 as the FDA originally wanted.

The data, which the FDA relied on to license Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine has tons of information that a group of scientists and doctors believe to be around 400,000-plus pages. Pittman quoted the late senator John McCain in his order, saying that excessive administrative secrecy feeds conspiracy theories and reduces the public’s confidence in the government.

Aaron Siri, who represented the plaintiffs, said the decision came down to the side of transparency and accountability. The plaintiffs he represented, which consists of a group of doctors, scientists, professors and public health professionals who have publicly questioned the efficacy of lockdowns, mask mandates and the vaccines, swore to publish all information they receive from the FDA on their website.

The plaintiffs initially wanted all the information in 108 days – the same time they said it took for the FDA to approve the use of the vaccine.

However, this is said to be unrealistic, considering that the material must first be reviewed to make sure that no personal information about the clinical trial participants or commercial trade secrets is revealed. (Related: British Medical Journal: “Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial.”)

The FDA is likely to be hard-pressed in processing 55,000 pages a month, considering that the office that reviews FOIA requests only has about 10 employees, as per a declaration filed with the court by the head of the Division of Disclosure and Oversight Management, Suzann Burk.

“It is important for the FDA to perform a careful line-by-line, word-by-word review of all responsive records before producing them in response to a FOIA request,” Burk said.

Report reveals a slew of adverse events and more

From the 55,000-page set of documents that were released on March 1, an extensive report included a list of adverse events of special interest, which included 1,291 side effects and adverse events following vaccination. The list included acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest and cardiac failure, among other things.

Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense president and general counsel, described the document as a “bombshell,” saying that now people know why the FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep data under wraps for 75 years.

“These findings should put an immediate end to the Pfizer COVID vaccines. The potential for serious harm is very clear, and those injured by the vaccines are prohibited from suing Pfizer for damages,” she said.

WHO negotiating Pandemic Pact

While the FDA is being forced to release information regarding its decision to approve the Pfizer vaccine, the World Health Organization is negotiating a Pandemic Pact in Geneva that will allow it to override a nation’s constitution during a pandemic. (Related: FDA wants to release Pfizer vaccine documents slowly while attention is focused away from pandemic.)

This agreement was backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as American billionaire Marcel Arsenault, who said in 2021 that he would be supporting global pandemic prevention with $20 million.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, said this is a unique opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture. The European Union also supports the project.

However, many sectors are worried that the WHO may use the pact to prescribe binding measures such as lockdowns, mandatory vaccinations or collection of private data. It could also give the organization direct leverage over the exercise of civil rights in member countries.

More related stories:

Critics blasts FDA for full “approval” of Pfizer vaccine.

Former Pfizer employee flags FDA study, warns that Pfizer vaccine increases COVID by over 300%.

Leaked emails reveal COLLUSION between three major drug regulators to approve Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer’s vaccine studies are based on FRAUD and put lives in danger, warns former Pfizer vice president.

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccines at LOCAL LEVEL just around the corner; fake and falsified “Full FDA Approval” vaccines just months away.

Watch the video below to learn more about the first set of Pfizer documents released by the FDA.

https://www.brighteon.com/5a3e04cf-3f7e-4277-9249-b98758552c25

This video is from the KristallKlar channel on Brighteon.com

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

StrangeSounds.org

Money.Yahoo.com

Brighteon.com

Related Posts