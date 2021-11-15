Pfizer’s covid injection destroyed U.S. mountain biking champion’s entire life, career

Kyle Warner, a 29-year-old professional mountain biker and United States champion, has had his life and career ruined by Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Needless to say, Warner’s career is now over.

“Thanks to everyone that has been supportive and understanding of me speaking out on this issue,” Warner wrote in an Instagram post. “Many of you know me as a pretty reasonable and caring guy and I never intended to be a part of this whole conversation.”

“However after my experience this summer, and listening to literally thousands of similar stories I feel like I need to stand up for the people who either cannot, or don’t have access to the same platform.”

Warner emphasized that his vaccine injuries are not political. They are personal because they are real and they have ruined his life (Related: CovidVaccineVictims.com documents heartbreaking stories of vaccine injures, deaths.)

“I want the best for the world and for humanity and it breaks my heart to see people suffering in any way,” he said.

“This past week in D.C. shook my view of the world drastically, and it made me realize how much we as average human beings need to come together and advocate for one another.”

Warner urged his followers and fans to listen to his story and other people’s stories “before judging or labeling.” He says he is just an average dude “who cares about others and wants the government to acknowledge and support what’s actually happening.”

Warner believes Pfizer jab was injected into his blood vessels rather than muscle tissue

The worst of Warner’s symptoms emerged after his second dose of Pfizer, which caused him to develop numerous serious chronic illnesses from which he continues to suffer.

In an interview with Dr. John Campbell back in October, Warner explained how he felt immediately after getting that second injection.

“As soon as they injected it, I had a weird metallic saline taste in my mouth. I asked the guy, ‘Is that normal?’ and he said no, they don’t hear of that much,” Warner revealed.

“The fact that the clinician doesn’t recognize that a metallic taste in the mouth could be a sign of an inadvertent intravascular administration concerns me because what happens is if the vaccine goes into your muscle, then it stays in your muscle, and it’s going to take half an hour to be systemically absorbed at all, or much longer than that.”

Warner explained that if a jab’s contents get dispensed into a blood vessel, a metallic taste comes on almost immediately. The fact that this happened to Warner made him believe that the Pfizer injection was dispensed into his veins.

“Basically, you’re having the inflammatory reaction in your heart and in your joints instead of in your arm,” he said.

Not long after that, Warner also developed strange reactions in his heart, including accelerated heart rate. Warner observed this because tracking his heart rate is part of how he keeps fit for mountain biking.

Sadly, the only reason Warner even got injected is because he wants to continue traveling internationally. Had there not be mandates in place, he never would have taken the jab at all.

Warner recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in a conference about COVID injection adverse effects, which are being systematically ignored by government officials.

The latest news coverage about Fauci Flu jab injuries and deaths can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Published by dreddymd

