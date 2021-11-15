10 Homesteading tips and tricks for the all-around homesteader

Zeotrex® is an herbal blend that helps rejuvenate vitality, energy, mental clarity, and overall wellness through the detoxification of chemicals and metals.Homesteading is a great way to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But the idea of running a homestead may feel overwhelming if you’re new to homesteading. There’s simply so much to consider and so much to do that beginners run the risk of making mistakes that can make homesteading unnecessarily harder than it should be.

On that note, here are 10 useful tips and tricks for running a homestead (h/t to TheHomesteadingHippy.com)

1. Start small

Many beginner homesteaders make the mistake of trying to do many projects at once. Start small and set realistic goals instead of overwhelming yourself with several large projects. For instance, try growing your own food first before raising backyard chickens and other animals.

Set one or two goals each year that you’d like to pursue to improve your homestead, then go from there.

2. Be flexible

There are no hard and fast rules for homesteading, so you have to be flexible. Things can easily go wrong, even within established homesteads. You won’t have control over everything in your homestead, and that is perfectly alright. If an unexpected issue occurs, take a deep breath and find a way around it. Remember that life in a homestead is nowhere near as stressful as life in a bustling city.

3. Learn to DIY

You can save a lot of money by making things yourself instead of buying ready-made ones. This is why most, if not all homesteaders make their own beehives, chicken nests, feeders, garden boxes and other equipment they need in their homestead.

4. Be resourceful

The ability to make things yourself goes hand in hand with being resourceful. A true homesteader won’t run to the hardware store or the supermarket whenever he or she needs something. That would just defeat the purpose of living in a homestead in the first place.

For example, if you need a utility knife while you’re out tending to your plants, you don’t have to go all the way home to fetch one. You can improvise one by sharpening a rock.

5. Keep tools clean

Tools allow you to build your homestead from the ground up and take care of nearly every chore there is to do. Therefore, it’s important to keep them clean after each use and store them properly in a clean, dry shed.

6. Reuse kitchen scraps

Reusing fruit peels, used coffee grounds and other kitchen scraps is a great way to lessen your waste. Peels can be used to make compost for plants, while coffee grounds can be used to fertilize soil and repel pests. They can even be used to make body scrubs, candles and cleaning products.

7. Grow perennials

Don’t waste your time growing seasonal crops that only give you one harvest per year. Plant perennials instead.

Perennial plants provide pollen, nectar and seeds for birds and beneficial insects like bees. Some perennial plants also make great groundcovers and can reduce soil erosion. Naturally, the greatest advantage that perennial plants have is that they come back year after year. They grow back every year from roots that go dormant in the winter.

8. Grow a diverse selection of plants

A diverse garden means more fun and flavor for homesteaders. Certain plants also attract beneficial insects that either help control pests or help pollinate your crops. Meanwhile, some plants grow best when planted near certain crops. Do your research to figure out what works for your garden.

9. Save seeds

Save money by saving vegetable seeds from your garden produce to plant next year. By saving your own seeds, you lessen your reliance on garden stores for seeds to plant. You’ll also be forced to pay more attention to how your plants are growing because you’ll need healthy plants at the end of the season to harvest seeds from. (Related: Saving seeds is simple and easy: Basic tips and how-to wisdom.)

1o. Learn to preserve produce

If you want to grow your own food for the long haul, then you need to know how to preserve it. Make sure to have food even in the cold winter months when nothing grows under the snow by preserving fruits, vegetables and meat.

Canning, pickling and dehydrating are great ways to preserve meat and fresh produce.

For many beginner homesteaders, homesteading may be a hit-or-miss venture. But following tried-and-tested tips from seasoned homesteaders can help make things a lot easier.

Divina Ramirez 

Sources include:

TheHomesteadingHippy.com

TheHouseAndHomestead.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.