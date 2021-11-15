OH DARN: WHO says global shortage of vaccine syringes could slow down vaccination efforts

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a looming worldwide shortage of syringes used to administer Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.At a United Nations briefing on Nov. 9., WHO medicines access expert Lisa Hedman said that there have been roughly 6.8 billion coronavirus vaccine doses administered this year. This is almost double the number of typical routine vaccinations and used almost two billion more syringes than were manufactured in 2020.

She added that if manufacturing priorities are not updated to produce more syringes, there could be a worldwide shortage of injection needles by one to two billion next year.

Hedman warned that the possible global shortage of immunization syringes could cause some serious problems like slowing down immunization efforts and safety concerns. Shifting capacity from one type of syringe to another or trying to expand capacity for specialized immunization syringes will require time and investment from manufacturers, Hedman noted.

A syringe shortage could also result in delays in other vaccinations and health services, especially for children. Additionally, the shortage could force poor nations to reuse syringes and needles, which is unsanitary and will cause more harm than good.

To prevent this, Hedman advised nations to plan their needs in advance to avoid a “hoarding and panic buying type of situation” commonly observed during the early days of the pandemic. When COVID-19 first started to spread across the globe, many nations were short on items like masks and personal protective equipment because no one anticipated how badly the pandemic would affect the world. (Related: Covid supply chain woes worsen as prices soar, shelves run bare.)

Syringe shortage could hit African countries the hardest

In late October, the WHO also released a similar warning about syringe shortages. However, the organization said that the hardest hit would be African countries that have lagged behind in overall COVID-19 inoculations.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, coronavirus vaccines will start arriving in Africa in early 2022. But despite the availability of the vaccines, the shortage of syringes could delay vaccinations in the country.

Moeti added that Africa must take “drastic measures” immediately to boost syringe production because the lives of many Africans hang in the balance. Africa is still the least vaccinated continent in the world, and the WHO said that only five African countries could reach its target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of their populations by the end of 2021.

But many question if vaccinations are necessary in Africa, especially since COVID-19 cases in the continent are lower compared to other areas.

While there has been an increase in coronavirus deaths throughout Africa since mid-July, the overall impact of the pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa is still significantly lower compared to the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Experts believe that several factors might be linked to the low burden of COVID-19 illness in the continent, such as age demographics, lack of long-term care facilities, potential cross-protection from previous exposure to circulating coronaviruses, limitations of COVID-19 testing (which may have resulted in an undercounting of deaths) and effective government public health responses.”

Like in the U.S., lockdowns have taken a toll on sub-Saharan Africa’s already struggling economy and society. Because of lockdowns, constant issues like food insecurity, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy and disruptions in treatment of malariatuberculosis and HIV have gotten worse.

And because Africa’s 54 nations are all different, experts said local responses should be updated to more effectively address the health, social and economic realities in specific countries.

Visit Vaccines.news for more news and information related to coronavirus vaccines.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

MSN.com

TheConversation.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.