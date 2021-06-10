Seed starting 101: 4 Good reasons to start seeds indoors

Though it’s possible to grow a vegetable garden by buying seedlings from your local garden center, it’s better to start your garden by growing seeds indoors. For one, it’s way cheaper than buying seedlings every time you want to grow something. Plus, you can buy seeds for more varieties than you will find for sale as plants.
Starting seeds indoors also allows you to harvest your favorite vegetables over a longer period by growing plant varieties that mature at different times.
Reasons to start seeds indoors
Buying seedlings is an easier and more convenient option than growing seeds indoors. But this also means that you’re limited to only growing the fruits and vegetables that you can find. In contrast, seeds offer more varieties. Here are more reasons to start your own seeds indoors instead of buying seedlings:
1. You won’t run out of food.
Relying on just your local garden center or commercial greenhouse to fill your garden with plants is a sure way to go hungry when SHTF. With seed starting, you know you’ll have enough food to see you and your family through disasters and crises. This is why seed starting is a key part of any prepper’s food security plan.
2. You can grow non-native and seasonal crops.
The growing zone you live in will greatly limit the type of fruits and vegetables you can grow outdoors. For instance, summer crops, such as tomatoes, basil and peppers, will not survive low temperatures. The same goes for cool-season crops grown during the hot summer months.
Seasonal crops aren’t a problem when starting seeds indoors. Indoors, you can control factors like soil and temperature. This lets you easily grow seasonal crops outside their growing season. Start the seeds indoors and transplant them outdoors when their actual growing season comes along. Moreover, starting seeds indoors also allows you to grow crops otherwise unsuited for your natural environment.
3. You can grow portable crops.
Starting seeds indoors allows you to cultivate portable crops. This means your crops aren’t stuck to the ground, allowing you to bring them with you in case of a disaster or SHTF scenario.
4. It saves money.
Seedlings normally cost more than seeds because you no longer have to deal with germination. When you grow your own seeds indoors, you already save money. You can then use this money to buy more seeds and foods for your stockpile. (Related: Food supply 101: Top 14 food items for your survival stockpile.)
Tips for starting seeds indoors
If it’s your first time starting seeds indoors, it would be wise not to grow too many. Start no more than a couple of dozen plants in three or four varieties while you get used to how it works. Starting seeds shouldn’t be complicated, especially if you understand the process.
Here are some other tips for starting seeds indoors:
- Seeds require at least eight hours of sunlight per day.
- The recommended soil temperature for most seed varieties is about 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Most fruit and vegetable seeds can be started indoors, in a greenhouse or a cold frame.
- Seeds take about six to eight weeks to sprout indoors.
- Soak the seeds in lukewarm water for 24–48 hours before planting. The water helps soften the seeds’ tough shells for easier sprouting.
Seed starting is a great way to save money while ensuring you have a reliable food supply when SHTF. Note that not all plants should be started indoors. Some are best sown on the ground. Remember: different plants have different needs. Refer to the directions on the seed packet to tell you how and when to sow the seeds.
HomeGardeningNews.com has more seed starting tips and tricks.
Divina Ramirez
Sources include:
TheSurvivalistBlog.net
ThePrepperJournal.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd