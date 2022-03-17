British MP: Scale of COVID vaccine damage a NIGHTMARE

A member of parliament (MP) dubbed the scale of damage caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines as a nightmare as he called for Downing Street to offer more support to those affected.

Conservative MP Christopher Chope, who represents Christchurch in the House of Commons, noted that tens of thousands of Britons have suffered vaccine damage after getting the shot. He previously said during a session of the British Parliament that the scale of injuries from the COVID-19 shot now “exceeds all cases arising from previous vaccine programs.”

“The public is going to catch on in the end [with all] the harms that have been caused. There’s a whole lot of people out there who did the right thing … [who] are not receiving the help from the government that they believed they were to receive. That’s where I am in this.”

According to Chope, he presented a dossier of COVID-19 vaccine injury cases to Downing Street – but was simply met with “relative silence.” He continued: “[What] I read last summer suggested that people were having adverse reactions to the vaccines, and that they were finding it difficult to get access to the compensation.” Chope then introduced another bill in parliament to expand the compensation system, and the 20-minute debate about the measure generated “a whole lot” of email responses throughout the United Kingdom.

The Christchurch MP shared the story of Julian Gooddy, who suffered from vaccine damage two weeks after he was injected with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Gooddy suffered several post-vaccine issues including Bell’s palsy, fatigue and limb pain. He was later diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), a disease where the immune system attacks the protective layer of nerve cells. “It has been frustrating because of the lack of any acceptance that there is a causal link between the [AstraZeneca] vaccine I had and the GBS,” he lamented.

Chope calls on Downing Street to improve vaccine injury compensation

Given Gooddy’s story, Chope said he is calling on the British government to be proactive in making people aware of the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) – especially those who uploaded reports to the U.K.’s Yellow Card system. The Yellow Card system is the British counterpart of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. (Related: British government faces police investigation over covid vaccine safety violations.)

First established in 1979, the VPDS was later extended to cover COVID-19 vaccinations. Under the scheme, Britons who can prove severe disability or death as a result of vaccination can receive a tax-free compensation amounting to £120,000 ($156,000). None of the 920 vaccine injury claimants have been awarded the amount as of writing.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, who serves as the parliamentary under secretary for patient safety and primary care, responded to Chope’s queries. The Conservative MP told her colleague that the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is going through the notes of all affected patients to scrutinize any links between the vaccine and the serious reactions. The British drug regulator is also looking into GBS reports, adding that any information will be shared when it becomes available.

“We estimate that the process will take, on average, six months. It requires gaining access to people’s medical notes and their previous medical history. While someone may have had reaction on that day, we cannot say for sure until we have looked at all the evidence that there is a causal link between the vaccine and the adverse event – even though there may be a strong suggestion that it is. It is therefore important to follow that process correctly,” said Caulfield.

Watch Christchurch MP Christopher Chope calling for transparency regarding the COVID-19 vaccines below.

https://www.brighteon.com/5f2a4ad9-1a77-465c-8747-db4383161888

