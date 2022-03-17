SCIENCE SHOCK: Not a single record of purified virus behind COVID-19 pandemic… is virology actually quackery?

“What it has come down to is a very simple question: How does a virologist identify a new virus and then show this virus causes disease?” said Dr. Thomas Cowan in a virtual call aptly titled “Virology on Trial.”

“I’m talking about the exact steps that every medical professional, every medical doctor and really every human being should know, because we’re all affected by events, which are all based on the existence of a virus, and the theory that this virus causes disease.”

Cowan said that 58 different government health agencies, when asked under freedom of information requests, say they have no paper describing the isolation, purification and characterization of any SARS-CoV-2 virus from any human being who tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). (Related: Spain: Ministry Of Health forced to confirm it has never isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus.)

He added that it’s the same thing with other diseases. “No HIV has ever been found from any person with AIDS; no measles virus has been found directly in any fluid with anybody sick with measles and on and on,” he said, noting that different institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Robert Koch Institute and the Pasteur Institute agree with that.

Nobody can find a virus directly from the fluid, any fluid of any sick person. Every virologist would say that is not possible, Cowan said. “That is not how we find viruses. So we should be all very clear about that and not make that mistake.”

Cowan explained that the role of epidemiology in science and medicine is not to prove the existence of anything or prove causation, but instead to suggest hypotheses that can be tested.

People readily blame a virus if many of them get sick, or when they get sick in one place and spread it to another place.

“There is no virologist, or competent medical doctor, who thinks that any of these observations prove the existence of a virus, or prove that it causes disease. So please don’t make the mistake and use that as an explanation,” he said.

“If you think that because a lot of people get sick in the same place proves there’s a virus, you must think that Hiroshima was a virus. And if you think that if it spreads from one place to another proves there’s a virus, then you must think that Chernobyl was a virus.”

Genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 is unreliable

Last year, Cowan and his colleague Dr. Andrew Kaufman published a video discussing the fraudulent process of virus isolation. They came to the conclusion that if virus isolation and genetic sequencing could really detect the virus that causes COVID-19, it would have already been found.

Kaufman explained why the genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 is very unreliable, saying that the process is inappropriate. He noted that it was only pure in silico – meaning a computer-generated genetic sequence. Related: Genetic sequencing science breakthrough just proved that measles “outbreaks” are caused by the measles vaccine.

“How they do genome sequencing of viruses is that they do not follow the procedure that they did for humans. In other words, they do not start with the virus and then take the genetic material out of the virus to sequence. They’re not actually taking this genetic material directly from a virus,” Kaufman said.

He explained the proper way to do it.

“It starts with clinical samples on the top, ultra centrifugation, density gradient and then pure virus particles. That’s the appropriate way to do the sequencing,” Kaufman said. “In other words you purify out the virus first, and then extract viral nucleic acids. So you’re going to basically take those directly from the purified virus. If they use this technique, in that manner, it would be proper.”

For some reason, the so-called experts from government-funded institutions and Big Pharma-owned labs do things differently.

“They don’t really semi-purify or enrich at all. They just remove the cellular debris so that all you have is RNA and other molecules in the solution. But they do not purify out and you actually have genetic material from probably around a 100 different organisms,” Kaufman said.

“And you’d think if they’re going to sequence the genome of a virus, they would do it from more than one person. But actually this comes from just one single individual who had respiratory symptoms consistent with an atypical pneumonia, then had a meaningless PCR test result positive for COVID-19.”

Watch this video titled “Virology on Trial” to learn how virologists identify a virus.

https://rumble.com/vxiao3-virology-on-trial-drs-cowan-kaufman-and-lanka-debunk-viral-theory-you-decid.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
VIROLOGY ON TRIAL Drs Cowan, Kaufman & Lanka Debunk Viral Theory – You Decide!

This video is from the Free4eva Media channel on Brighteon.com.

Nolan Barton

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

