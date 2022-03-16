Shortage of cooking oil now on horizon as Indonesia sees panic buying, hoarding of valued commodity

Along with just about every other commodity on the planet, the world is about to suffer a massive cooking oil shortage as well, thanks to what's happening in Indonesia, the planet's largest exporter of cooking oils.

In a sign of rising protectionism in an age of perpetual supply chain crisis thanks to the dimwitted decision by global elitists to shut down entire countries for months over a virus with a 99 percent survival rate, Indonesia has announced it will curb exports of the commodity amid a widening domestic shortage that has led to panic buying and hoarding in households, according to Bloomberg.

Per Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi, the new export curbs took effect earlier this week in an order to palm oil exporters to boost domestic shipments from 20 percent to 30 percent as a means of ensuring Indonesian consumers have enough affordable cooking oil.

The decision also comes amid a dwindling supply of cooking oil and related goods, which, of course, has triggered record-high prices.

Togar Sitanggang, vice chairman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki), noted in a pre-recorded speech at a conference that Indonesians are engaging in panic buying as the shortage began to emerge, which in turn has only worsened the shortage because households are purchasing way more than they need.

As palm and soybean oil reached record high prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange this week, palm oil for delivery from Malaysia in May skyrocketed 10 percent to $1,687 per ton, which set a new record high for the contract and was the most active contract with the biggest daily gain since 2001.

“All those who were short in the market have had their hearts pulled out,” Dorab Mistry, a veteran trader and director at Godrej International Ltd., said. “This is a knee-jerk reaction. I don’t think these prices are sustainable.”

Zero Hedge adds:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown global food supply chains into disarray. Governments worldwide are beginning to take proactive measures that are considered protectionist to safeguard domestic food supplies. 

On edible oils, Ukraine and Russia export about 80% of sunflower oil and a quarter of the world’s wheat — as we’ve noted, shipments from the region have been halted or limited due to conflict or sanctions. Compound snarled supply chains and food shortages from the COVID era with the latest disruption, and it appears record-high food prices will be sticking around. 

In addition to Indonesia, other countries including Hungary, Argentina, Turkey and Moldova are practicing some form of food protectionism, putting the entire planet on a collision course of massively higher prices and shortages at a level that will trigger a lot of social unrest in those emerging market economies.

Russia, too, will be banning some commodities exports, no doubt as a means of ensuring citizens will have enough to eat following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his neighbor.

“In a decree issued Tuesday night, March 8, Putin gave the Russian cabinet two days to come up with a list of countries that will be subject to the ban. The announcement came just hours after fake ‘president’ Joe Biden of the United States announced a ban on imports of Russian oil,” Natural News reported.

“Russia is the third-largest oil producer in the world and the biggest exporter of natural gas,” reported the Wall Street Journal. “The exports fuel Russia’s economy and the West was believed to be too dependent on them to quit easily. The invasion of Ukraine changed that dynamic.”

It has also changed the food and fertilizer production dynamic as well — again, on top of an already-strained global supply chain.

The war in Ukraine coming so soon after most nations literally shut down following the spread of the China virus is going to lead to an entirely different power structure once all the dust settles, with a U.S.-led West versus a China-Russia-led East.

JD Heyes

Sources include:

ZeroHedge.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

