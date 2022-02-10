Virus that causes COVID-19 has NEVER been isolated in a lab – Drs Lee Merritt and Tom Cowan explain

Drs. Lee Merritt and Tom Cowan believe that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), has never actually been isolated and genetically sequenced despite claims from health authorities all over the world.

They came to this conclusion when Cowan appeared on Merritt’s Brighteon.TV show, “Merritt Medical Hour,” on February 2.

“Here’s the fact which every virologist agrees to,” said Cowan. “There is not one published scientific paper where any particle that you could call a virus – and remember, a virus is a thing. It’s a particle. We can sort of see it under an electron microscope, even though that’s problematic.

“So, this thing they tell us, there’s not one published paper in the scientific literature finding this thing in any biological fluid of any sick human or animal, anywhere,” he continued.

Cowan said everybody in the scientific community, including virologists, agrees that what they call a virus has not been properly studied, let alone documented or seen by the naked eye, not even through powerful microscopes.

He and his colleagues have conducted extensive investigations asking officials everywhere, including those from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and even expert virologists in labs like the one in Yale University and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, whether or not they have seen virus particles in the fluids of sick people. (Related: Project Veritas: Fauci knowingly paid to have SARS-CoV-2 created in a lab.)

“And they say, ‘We don’t have [evidence],’” said Cowan. He and his colleagues have even asked expert virologists whether SARS-CoV-2 has been successfully isolated and sequenced.

“We asked this guy … ‘Can you find SARS-CoV-2 in any fluid of any person you say has COVID?’ He said no. [We asked] why not. ‘Because there’s not enough virus to find,’” recalled Cowan. He and his colleagues then asked if SARS-CoV-2 could be found if the bronchial fluid of 10, 100 or 1,000 people who supposedly have COVID-19 are mixed together, and the expert virologist answered that he would still not be able to isolate the virus.

If SARS-CoV-2 was real, it would have been found by now

This is not the first time Cowan has publicly claimed that SARS-CoV-2 isn’t real. Last year, he published a video with a colleague discussing the fraudulent process of virus isolation. They came to the conclusion that if virus isolation and genetic sequencing could really detect the virus that causes COVID-19, it would have already been found.

Many leading health institutions around the world claim that viruses can be detected in the same way scientists detect exosomes in labs. Exosomes, which are between 30 to 150 nanometers in diameter, are the smallest type of extracellular vesicle known to man. These are small materials that travel in and out of cells to transport material.

“Exosomes can be found. Same size, same morphology and the same type of genetic material in exactly this way,” said Cowan.

He explained that just like exosomes, virus material is taken directly from a sick person and then put through a process of “maceration, filtering and ultra-centrifugation.” Scientists can even show the morphology of the material or characterize its genome. But no evidence has actually come out that this has been properly done with viruses.

“It’s simply not able to be done with any pathogenic virus,” he said.

Cowan said that he has submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to get the government to release scientific papers that describe the “isolation and purification and characterization of any SARS-CoV-2 virus from any human being with so-called COVID-19” and none could be presented to him.

He believes this lack of data on SARS-CoV-2 should also call into question whether other viruses that supposedly caused well-known diseases like zika fever, ebola and even HIV are real.

Watch the entire Feb. 2 episode of the “Merritt Medical Hour” with Dr. Lee Merritt, featuring special guest Dr. Tom Cowan, in the video below.

https://www.brighteon.com/41718f6f-2070-48ea-8d77-c75018f826af

The “Merritt Medical Hour” with Dr. Lee Merritt airs every Wednesday at 7-8 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

Learn the truth about the COVID virus at Pandemic.news.

