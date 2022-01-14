Project Veritas: Fauci knowingly paid to have SARS-CoV-2 created in a lab

Leaked military documents obtained by Project Veritas and compiled for the world to see show that in 2018, Fauci green-lighted the project and delivered the funding needed to make it happen.

Thanks to Fauci, bat coronaviruses were tampered with at laboratories in Wuhan, China, and the United States, resulting in the eventual release of what the world has now been plagued with for going on two years. (Related: Fauci also funds the abuse and torture of beagle dogs as part of his evil experiments.)

The documents James O’Keefe and his team obtained came from a top-secret shared drive that was hidden on a server somewhere. They show that Fauci committed treason, essentially, by sidestepping the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and funding the EcoHealth project that it had rejected for being too dangerous.

“The report states that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018, seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat borne coronaviruses,” Project Veritas announced. “The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the basis gain of function research moratorium.”

“According to the documents, NIAID, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, went ahead with the research in Wuhan, China and at several sites across the U.S.”

Did Fauci violate a government moratorium on gain of function research?

It was 2014 when the U.S. government placed a moratorium on gain of function research due to the serious risks involved. The fact that Fauci went ahead and funded it in defiance of this adds another layer of criminality to this whole saga.

“This research funding pause will be effective until a robust and broad deliberative process is completed that results in the adoption of a new USG (U.S. government) gain-of-function- research policy,” the 2014 guidance explains.

“Restrictions on new funding will apply as follows:

New USG funding will not be released for gain-of-function research projects that may be reasonably anticipated to confer attributes to influenza, MERS, or SARS viruses such that the virus would have enhanced pathogenicity and / or transmissibility in mammals via the respiratory route. The research funding pause would not apply to characterization or testing of naturally occurring influenza, MERS, and SARS viruses, unless the tests are reasonably anticipated to increase transmissibility and / or pathogenicity.”

As you can see, what Fauci did was strictly prohibited by this ban. He never should have sent a single penny of American taxpayer money to these projects, and yet that is exactly what he did under the cover of darkness.

Then, Fauci had the gall to lie about it multiple times under oath before Congress, falsely claiming that his agency has never been involved with gain of function research.

It is important to note that just before Barack Hussein Obama left the White House in early 2017, the moratorium on SARS biological weapons was lifted for “certain life science research that could enhance a pathogen’s virulence and / or transmissibility to produce a potential pandemic pathogen (an enhanced PPP).”

It could be argued that what Fauci proceeded to do after that date was allowed since the research was taking place in Wuhan at that point rather than here in the United States.

“Given the workarounds, exceptions and plausible deniability for the consequences, built into the original moratorium guidance in 2014, the defense department was operationally permitted to keep funding the biological weapons research in Wuhan, China,” reports The Conservative Treehouse.

“The 2014 ban was a funding moratorium in name only; however, it appears the funding for U.S. research in North Carolina was stopped.”

The latest news about Fauci can be found at Treason.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheConservativeTreehouse.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

