Eighty medical centers in the US are now conducting inhumane, heart-damaging genetic experiments on BABIES

As the Christmas season nears, children are being experimented on with a new genetic technology that causes permanent heart damage and immune system depletion. There are now eighty medical centers in the United States that are conducting needless, heart damaging genetic experiments on children younger than five. These medical centers are taking orders from Pfizer and Moderna and plunging their deadly, debilitating experiments into babies. (Watch a Bayer executive admit that pharmaceutical companies coerced people to take part in a gene therapy, cell experiment“that was not possible before.”)

The exploitation of children continues with genetic experiments that will harm them for life

Many communities across the United States have abused children for over a year, instilling a spirit of fear in their minds and casting terror and division in their hearts. So many schoolchildren have been taught that subjugation and abuse is necessary for the good of all, that subservience to harmful government decrees is an act of goodwill.

After spending nearly two years depriving children of oxygen, movement, social development, sport competition, body autonomy rights, human interaction, language development and learning opportunities, there still isn’t any significant data to prove that children are any more at risk to covid-19 than they would be to any other infectious disease! The diabolical mask mandates, contact tracing, isolation and prison-like distancing was a charade of safety that sets parents and children up to accept further propaganda and medical experimentation inside their bodies.

Now these same children are being lined up to take part in a needless, heart damaging genetic experiments that have claimed thousands of adult lives and caused suffering to hundreds of thousands more. Three thousand children under the age of five have been “chosen” to take part in this destructive medical experiment. The University of Wisconsin is one of the institutions pushing the experiment into babies. “We started about a week and a half ago bringing the families in, evaluating the children, and then giving them the first injection,” said Dr. William Hartman of UW Health. The university was praised by the corporate media.

Dr. Steve Plimpton, the lead investigator for the Moderna study, said that kids are considered “vectors” and should be inoculated (even though vaccinated people have proven to be carriers and unvaccinated people have been found to have durable immunity.)

Numerous medical professionals are speaking against covid vaccines for children

As the experiment continues with children, the only thing that can come of it is more needless suffering and death, more allergic reactions, nervous system disorders, myocarditis, blood clots and immune system depletion. Listen to this father tell how his teenage son was killed by the Pfizer experiment. This is happening to countless teenagers and young adult athletes who are suffering from cardiac arrest in plain sight. One of the girls who volunteered in the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine trial was permanently injured and disabled by the vaccine. She tried to speak out about it, but was blacklisted by Comcast and Big Tech.

Numerous medical professionals are speaking out, warning that kids should not be vaccinated with this destructive protocol. Even the most ardent supporters of vaccines, like Dr. Ben Carson, are going anti-vax with the covid shots. Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the messenger RNA technology, concurs that “there is absolutely no scientific or medical justification for vaccinating children.”

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said the risks of experimental vaccines outweigh any potential benefits when it comes to children. Speaking to the America’s Thought Leaders program, Dr Kulldorff said, “I don’t think children should be vaccinated for COVID,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of vaccinating children for measles, for mumps, for polio, for rotavirus, and many other diseases, that’s critical. But COVID is not a huge threat to children.”

How many babies, children, and healthy young adults must be disabled and murdered in cold blood just to please the government and give a false sense of security to the “public health?”

Lance D Johnson 

Published by dreddymd

