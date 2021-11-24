Could Merck unleash a SMALLPOX pandemic to strip mine even more plague profits off the American people?

The “deep state” is said to be investigating the mysterious discovery of “questionable vials” labeled “smallpox” that were found in a freezer at a Merck facility just outside of Philadelphia.

An unclassified "For Official Use Only" alert sent to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) leadership explained that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are jointly looking into the matter.

According to reports, a total of 15 vials were found. Five of them were labeled “smallpox” and the other 10 were labeled “vaccinia.” All of the vials are now “secured” buy the government.

“There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials,” a spokesman from the CDC told Yahoo News.

“The frozen vials labeled ‘smallpox’ were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania.”

The CDC spokesman added that the CDC is working with law enforcement to probe the matter further. All of the vials appeared to be intact and the laboratory worker who discovered them was wearing gloves and a face mask at the time.

“We will provide further details as they are available,” the spokesman added.

Is the pharma-government-media complex conspiring to unleash another contrived plandemic psy-op?

Some are already speculating that this latest smallpox narrative is contrived, perhaps in preparation for an intentional release of the disease as the next plandemic.

Smallpox was supposedly eradicated back in 1980, but talk about it making a comeback has been getting laced into media coverage for nearly a decade.

A report of mine from 2013 explained that the federal government at that time was stockpiling millions of doses of smallpox “vaccines” in preparation for a potential “bioterrorism attack.”

Since the only known remnants of smallpox are said to be held in government-owned laboratories, where did these mystery vials come from at the Merck facility? Is the drug giant working in cahoots with the government to stage a smallpox plandemic?

Smallpox is a disease that is said to be caused by the variola virus. It is considered to be so deadly that only two labs in the entire world are allowed to store it: one in Russia and the other at the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta.

“Scientists have debated for years whether to destroy any remaining samples, citing the danger of a mishap that could unleash a disease that has been eradicated since the 1970s,” reported Yahoo News.

“Those in favor of keeping samples have argued they are needed to develop new vaccines in response to a new outbreak.”

Interestingly, Yahoo News is already planting the idea of an outbreak and subsequent vaccine push by pointing out that most Americans are not vaccinated for smallpox “and those who were vaccinated would likely now have waning immunity.”

Keep these details in mind moving forward because chances are the pharma-government-media complex has a narrative already in the works to profit on yet another psy-op designed to strip mine more freedoms and wealth from the American people.

“There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials,” the CDC indicated in a statement.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (PHD) issued its own statement claiming that there has been “no known threat to public health and safety” with this discovery.

“As referenced by the CDC, there is no indication that anyone was exposed to the small number of frozen vials that were labeled ‘smallpox,’” PHD further added in an attempt to quell public fears.

Ethan Huff 

