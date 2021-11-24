The holidays are upon us, and a new survey from OnePoll has found that most “fully vaccinated” Americans do not “feel comfortable” hosting their “unvaccinated” friends and family members for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Even though the fully vaccinated are now “immune” to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) thanks to their jabs, according to the government and the media, a whopping 63 percent of 2,000 who were surveyed told OnePoll that they “don’t feel comfortable” welcoming anyone who is unvaccinated into their homes.

An unbelievable 58 percent of fully vaccinated Americans told OnePoll that they have already broken all contact with family members and friends who have refused the jab. However, only 22 percent of unvaccinated people say they have experienced being excluded from an event due to having not modified their DNA with toxic spike proteins.

On the flip side, roughly half of all unvaccinated respondents told OnePoll that they had no choice but to cut off all communication with their fully vaccinated relatives for refusing to respect their decision not to take the jabs.

“Despite the risks of perpetual family alienation, 14% of those polled said they would never get a Covid-19 vaccine,” reported RT.

How many inhospitable fully vaccinated people will die before the holidays even arrive?

Among those fully vaccinated who indicated that they would still welcome their unvaccinated family and friends over for the holidays, more than half said they still anticipate having an argument about the jabs over the dinner table.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 80 percent of Americans over the age of 12 have received at least one “dose” of a Fauci Flu shot.

“However, the US continues to observe Covid hotpots even in the most vaccinated states like Vermont, having recorded over 47 million infections with 762,000 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic,” RT added, noting that hospitalizations and deaths are way up in states with high vaccine uptake.

Chances are that some of these ‘fully vaccinated’ who refuse to welcome unvaccinated family members into their homes will end up dead or hospitalized before the holidays even arrive. Antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) is a ticking timebomb, after all.

It is unfortunate that things have been allowed to get this bad. Remember that the very same people who are now saying that no unvaccinated people are allowed inside their homes also claimed that former President Donald Trump was a “divider” who was spreading “hate.”

As far as many can tell, the only people spreading hate and division are those who took the jabs but are now refusing to show any hospitality to people who did not take the jabs – including their own family members, friends and neighbors.

“It figures,” wrote one commenter at RT. “Loyalty and love within the family unit is an obstacle to government power, just as parental wishes to see children educated properly is an obstacle to its dreams of universal indoctrination.”

“The elite’s plan is working just as they planned: divide and conquer,” wrote another. “The masses fall for it every single time. They did not learn from the Romans, and they still have not learned now. Mass stupidity.”

Another wrote that this is a convenient excuse for people who did not want to visit their family members in the first place to simply not show up to holiday events.

“The ‘fully vaccinated” are going to mutate into animals in the next few years anyway with their DNA changing,” this same person added.

The latest news about how Tony Fauci, Joe Biden and other Branch Covidians have divided society based on pseudoscience can be found at Collapse.news.

