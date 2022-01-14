COVID cover-up: UK media refuses to report that 4 of 5 coronavirus deaths over the past month occurred in the vaccinated

Stay at home, if possible. Work from home. Mask up. Get a vaccine. Get two. Get a vaccine booster. Etc.

He then said that these measures are responsible for slowing the spread of the virus and especially the highly contagious, but not very serious, omicron variant, though he was finally honest with Britons this week in interviews when asked if new restrictive measures would be required (you know the drill — forced lockdowns, business closures, social distancing requirements, and so on).

“We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again,” Johnson told an evening news conference, adding, “We can keep our schools and businesses open, and we can find a way to live with this virus.”

The New York Times added:

The prime minister said he would urge the cabinet to carry on with the current coronavirus contingency measures, called “Plan B,” which were introduced in early December as the Omicron wave took hold. They include masking mandates, guidance to work from home and the use of vaccine passports, but they fall short of the stricter lockdown measures some opposition lawmakers and scientists had called for.

“I do think the balance of measures that we have is the right one,” Johnson added.

If only his government’s health agencies would be more transparent, including the National Health Service.

According to a UK outlet called The Daily Expose, the latest stats that were published by the UK Health Security Agency show that elder citizens and those who are more vulnerable that got a booster vaccine in September and October, those who were double and triple vaccinated “still accounted for 4 in every 5 COVID-19 deaths in the four weeks” leading up to Dec. 19.

“The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 51’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday 22nd December 2021, and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases between November 22nd and December 19th were among the fully vaccinated population,” the site continued.

covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 47 and week 50 2021

Here’s how the data break down, according to the outlet:

  • Not-vaccinated population = 445,337
  • Partly vaccinated population = 94,734 cases
  • Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 738,184 cases
Number of Covid-19 Cases by Vaccination Status in England 22 Nov - 19 Dec 21

Based on the UK government’s own data, that means some 65 percent of COVID cases between Nov. 22-Dec. 19 were vaccinated compared to just 35 percent of unvaccinated people.

That is a massive increase in cases among the vaccinated population, especially in the seven days prior to the Dec. 19 reporting period cutoff. During the reporting period beforehand — Nov. 22-Dec. 12 — vaccinated people made up 59 percent of COVID cases compared to just 41 percent for unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospitalized persons according to vaccination status during the reporting period were as follows:

  • Not-vaccinated population = 3,693
  • Partly vaccinated population = 361
  • Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 4,027

Of them, 54 percent represented vaccinated persons during the reporting period versus 46 percent who were not.

“But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19,” the Daily Expose noted.

  • Not-vaccinated population = 889 deaths
  • Partly vaccinated population = 117 deaths
  • Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 2,796 deaths
Number of Covid-19 Deaths by Vaccination Status in England 22 Nov -19 Dec 21

According to government data, the vaccinated population accounted for around 77 percent of COVID deaths during the reporting period, while unvaccinated deaths were fewer than one in four (23 percent).

The stunning figures and differences in vaccinated and unvaccinated illnesses and deaths led the Daily Expose to not only question the continued push for vaccines and boosters but also to draw a number of conclusions:

The Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection.

The Covid-19 injections do not prevent transmission.

According to the data it does not look like they prevent hospitalization or death either.

“The only thing that the Covid-19 injections currently prevent is the respect of the basic human rights afforded to every person prior to March 2020,” the outlet noted.

See more informative stories like this at Vaccines.news.

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

NYTimes.com

DailyExpose.uk

Published by dreddymd

