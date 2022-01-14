U.K. government says vaccinated are dying at a rate 286% higher than unvaccinated

The latest data from the British government shows a disturbing trend among the “fully vaccinated,” who are very clearly dying at a significantly higher rate than the unvaccinated.
According to the figures, there are 286 percent more deaths occurring now among people who got jabbed for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) compared to people who left their immune systems and DNA alone.
Upwards of one million people have suffered serious injuries or died so far from the shots. And this is a conservative estimate based on official government data, which is known to be underreported.
Ben Armstrong, host of The Ben Armstrong Show, explores the subject further in the following video from Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/18cd79aa-507f-4ed9-b63b-9ed78d233832
Armstrong explains that the vaccinated people who are doing the best as far as health outcomes go are those who took just one injection and stopped. The worst-off folks are those who take two or more.
It would seem as though the more injections a person gets, the more at risk they are of dying.
“It is the people who have been vaccinated two or three times that are dying of Covid-19,” Armstrong contends.
The vaccines are what’s killing people, not covid
Armstrong apparently believes that these people are dying from Covid-19 and not from the vaccine, but the fact of the matter is that covid has never been isolated or even proven to exist.
Some people have been getting sick from something (severe seasonal flu?) since the beginning, but we have really seen an uptick in deaths ever since the injections were widely administered under Operation Warp Speed.
Ever since that time, hospitals have reportedly been overflowing with sick, fully vaccinated people who are having to undergo intensive care for their vaccine injuries. Many of them end up dying.
Many believe that so-called “covid deaths” among the fully vaccinated are just vaccinedeaths. The virus, among other things, is inside the vials and is being injected into people who later get sick or die.
Armstrong also mentions the recent report from Indianapolis-based insurance giant OneAmerica about how death claims are up 40 percent across the industry.
“It’s from the vaccines, it clearly has to be,” Armstrong contends. “Because actual deaths from Covid-19 went down during this period of time.”
“Those are people who are dying from heart conditions or something else, random stuff, clearly being brought on by the vaccine.”
Several commenters at The New American further pointed out that the labeling of these deaths in the fully vaccinated as being from “covid” is a desperate attempt at deflecting from the truth that the jabs are the true cause.
“They have to label vaxx deaths as covid now … dismantling any argument about ‘effectiveness’ to keep from admitting the mystery gene amplifiers (not vaccines) are killing thousands,” one of them wrote.
Since the so-called “vaccines” either contain or cause the body to produce deadly, blood-clotting spike proteins, another suggested, it makes perfect sense that the jabs are killing people with “mystery” illnesses, often involving the heart.
“At present there is no vaccine available,” wrote someone else about how these jabs are not vaccines. “There never was since the beginning of this show.”
“The vaxx IS the virus,” responded another. “It comes in the form of deadly spike proteins that your body has been programmed to produce.”
It turns out that in order to qualify as a vaccine, an inoculation must actually prevent disease (at least under the old definition). Covid “vaccines” only make the disease less severe, or so we are told.
The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheNewAmerican.com
Brighteon.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd