UNIMAGINABLE CRUELTY: Fauci provisioned medical experiments conducted on LIVING beagles that were eaten alive by parasites in the name of “science”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is demanding answers about why Tony Fauci adjudicated “sick” experiments on drugged-up puppies that involved torturing them to death with parasites.

According to a report from the White Coat Waste Project, Fauci shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia that “drug[ged] beagles and lock[ed] their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive.”

"They also locked beagles alone in cages in the desert overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies," the report further explained.

This nonprofit organization was among the first to point out that American tax dollars were being funneled by Fauci into controversial gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which is where the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is now believed to have emerged.

Most of the bipartisan lawmaker group is Republican, but there are a few Democrats who are also concerned about this horrific abuse of animals by Fauci, who has proven himself to be a monster with no limit to the horrors he is willing to inflict on living beings.

According to the White Coat Waste Project, there is no legal requirement that any pharmaceutical drugs be tested on dogs, so it wants to know why Fauci provisioned this type of testing on innocent animals who probably trusted their paid murderers before they were tortured to death, thanks to Fauci.

The group says that at least 44 beagle puppies were abused and killed in this manner. Some of them also had their vocal cords removed, allegedly so the scientists experimenting on them would not have to listen to “incessant barking.”

Where are all the liberals who love animals, and why aren’t they speaking out against Fauci for committing animal cruelty?

For sending out “mean” tweets, Donald Trump faced a barrage of criticism from the media for his “cruelty.” But now that it is Fauci who is being exposed for torturing and killing animals with American tax dollars, the media is completely silent – the mainstream media, anyway.

The independent media, along with dozens of members of Congress, are calling for Fauci’s head on a platter, essentially. Fauci himself of course denies any wrongdoing, just as he always does when confronted with the truth about himself.

Snopes, of course, is already attempting to “debunk” the truth claiming that “it is unclear whether Dr. [sic] Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at NIH, personally approved the project.”

One commenter at Zero Hedge suggested that perhaps Fauci could be used for similar experiments, though the “scientists” should leave the vocal cords intact, if you catch the drift.

“I think America has found its Dr. Mengele,” wrote another. “I would normally add that he’s one sick puppy, but that would be inappropriate in this circumstance.”

In response to this, another demeaned Fauci to the status of “Walmart Mengele,” asking when the world is going to demand that he finally be held to account for his crimes against humanity, as well as the new revelation that Fauci has committed crimes against innocent animals.

“Mengele Fauci bio-weapons have gone far enough,” this same person wrote. “Put him in a cell and drag him out every day into court and grill him about everything. Over and over until the truth comes out.”

Still another pointed out that during the AIDS scare, Fauci patented biological “vaccine” delivery systems that were paid for once again by American taxpayers. Fauci’s alleged response to this unethical behavior was supposedly that “well, someone had to own the patent.”

The latest news about the cruelty of Fauci can be found at MedicalExperiments.news

Published by dreddymd

