Covid “vaccines” cause AIDS: proof

Evidence continues to mount showing that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are causing recipients everywhere to develop AIDS.

Covid-19 Vaccine Induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or VAIDS, appears to be one of the more serious long-term adverse effects caused by the injections. In essence, the shots are destroying people’s immune systems over time, leaving them prone to infections of all kinds.

It is not so much that the effectiveness of the injections wanes over time, as some claim, but rather that immune system performance does. Fauci Flu shots act as the grim reaper, so to speak, for the immune system.

The effectiveness of the jabs is negative in terms of the immune protection they provide. The data shows that immune function undergoes a net reduction post-injection, which is the opposite of what a vaccine is supposed to do.

“A vaccine effectiveness of +50% would mean that the fully vaccinated are 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated,” reported the Daily Exposé. “In other words, the fully vaccinated have an immune system that is 50% better at tackling Covid-19.”

“But a vaccine effectiveness of -50% would mean that the unvaccinated were 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the fully vaccinated. In other words, the immune system performance of the vaccinated is 50% worse than the natural immune system performance of the unvaccinated. Therefore, the Covid-19 vaccines have damaged the immune system.”

The average double injected person has just 35% of his immune function remaining

The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publishes a weekly Vaccine Surveillance Report containing four weeks’ worth of data on “cases,” hospitalizations and deaths by jab status. These reports continue to show that the worst-off folks are the fully vaccinated.

The latest report clearly shows that the case rate is lowest among the unvaccinated and highest among the vaccinated. The triple jabbed population is seeing double the rate of cases compared to the unvaccinated population, while the double jabbed is seeing triple the rate.

“This data alone should deeply concern even the most avid vaccine advocates,” the Exposé reports.

Using Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula, the Exposé found that the real-world effectiveness of the jabs is -183 percent, on average. This is absolutely astounding and highly disconcerting.

“The lowest Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness was seen in the 40-49 age group in England throughout January 2022, recorded at minus-209.4%, with the 50-59 age group not far behind,” it was determined.

The U.K. data goes even further to show that the fully vaccinated now have negativeimmune performance. The average double jabbed person in England is now down to just 35 percent of their normal immune capacity, which continues to drop over time.

This means that the fully jabbed are operating on fumes in terms of their bodies’ ability to fight viruses, bacteria and even cancer.

The worst-off group is once again the 40-49 age demographic, which is declined to -67.7 percent as of January 30. This proves that covid injections are causing damage to people’s natural immunity, which continues to worsen over time.

“Real world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against death in England between 3rd Jan and 30th Jan 22 was as low as -110.24% in the over 80’s, -97% in people aged 70-79, and -98.14% on average in all adults over age 18,” the Exposé reports.

The fully vaccinated elderly, meanwhile, may have already developed full-blown VAIDS, according to the data. The 70-79 age demographic is now seeing immune performance of -49.2 percent while those over 80 have immune performance of -52.4 percent.

“In the most recent week ending 21st Jan the fully vaccinated were statistically over twice as likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated,” the Exposé warns.

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts